NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, Joshua Dobbs, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DE Nick Bosa was helped out by a big three-sack performance by DE Drake Jackson against the Steelers in Week 1. He also offered praise for WR Brandon Aiyuk and QB Brock Purdy : “Drake (Jackson) broke out, which we were expecting. We just have so many players. It’s fun to watch Aiyuk do his thing, and Purdy shut some haters up. It’s nice to be on a really good team.” (Cam Inman)

was helped out by a big three-sack performance by DE against the Steelers in Week 1. He also offered praise for WR and QB : “Drake (Jackson) broke out, which we were expecting. We just have so many players. It’s fun to watch Aiyuk do his thing, and Purdy shut some haters up. It’s nice to be on a really good team.” (Cam Inman) Bosa continued on Purdy: “Whenever a guy comes back from an injury and people don’t expect him to make another leap in the second year, I’m just happy for him. He’s exactly who we thought he was. … I’m just happy he got an amazing recovery. He’s definitely a good leader for us.” (Inman)

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon was happy with the Week 1 performance of new starting QB Joshua Dobbs, with Dobbs adding that he feels the team’s offense can take a big leap forward next week.

“I thought he did a good job,” Gannon said, via Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. “He operated. We had a couple of good drives there. Took care of the ball. The last two were unfortunate, but that’s going to happen. I thought our operation was pretty clean. He made some throws, and operated well.”

“I think a huge jump is in store,” Dobbs said, via Donnie Druin of SI.com. “Just getting out there, getting the flow of the game right. Getting the flow with the guys — timing, rhythm and the game’s always different than practice sometimes. We can definitely make a huge jump, and I expect to make a huge jump especially situationally. So, I know all of us do. We’ll go back, we’ll watch the film. It’s the first game. We’ll look at the things we did well, look at things we can improve and we’ll hone in on those things that we can do better and keep improving on what we do well.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says Devon Witherspoon will play Sunday at Detroit. ( “there’s a really good chance” that first-round CBwill play Sunday at Detroit. ( Bob Condotta

Carroll on LT Charles Cross : “Charles hurt his toe. He’s a big man so we’ve got to see how he takes to that during the week. We won’t know for a while.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

: “Charles hurt his toe. He’s a big man so we’ve got to see how he takes to that during the week. We won’t know for a while.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Caroll on RT Abraham Lucas: “It’s just an old knee thing that he’s got going on…Got to see how he handles it.”