NFC Notes: Panthers, Cam Newton, Saints

Panthers

Panthers DE Haason Reddick, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent, said that he’s eager to re-sign with Carolina.

“I love it here,” Reddick said. “If the cards that I’m dealt falls and I end up back here, I’d love to be here. I’ve grown to love the players here. I know the coaching staff here. I’ve grown to love the fans. The fans have shown me so much love and support coming here, like, it’s ridiculous. It’s crazy.”

Reddick reiterated that he wants to continue playing with the Panthers in 2022.

“In all honesty, I do hope I’ll be here next year,” Reddick said. “And we’ll just see what happens after the season. See how it goes.”

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said RB Reggie Bonnafon will be the team’s emergency quarterback option, while WRs D.J. Moore and Brandon Zylstra could contribute if required. (Joe Person)

Cam Newton

Panthers’ QB Cam Newton says that “there’s no pride” in sharing time with QB P.J. Walker, adding that he will play any role the team asks of him.

“You’ve just got to be a professional,” Newton said, via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. “Don’t allow it to be a distraction, no matter what it is. I do what I’m told. It sounds kind of…but it’s true. I’m a player, and I gain guidance from what the coaches’ plan is. I trust in the coaches’ plan, whether it’s coming from up top or even coach [Jeff] Nixon. Those guys come up with the plan, and it’s in our best interest as a team to follow it as players and execute it to the best of our ability.”

Saints

Regarding Saints HC Sean Payton testing positive for COVID-19, DC Dennis Allen said that he will handle defensive playcalling in Week 15 while OC Pete Carmichael manages the offensive side and STs coordinator Darren Rizzi the special teams. (Nick Underhill)