NFC Notes: Panthers, Saints, Michael Thomas

Panthers QB Will Grier was happy with how he played on Sunday, and believes he will have more opportunities in the future.

“He (Rhule) just said that I will [have more chances to run the offense in preseason play],” Grier said, via Panthers Wire. “I don’t know how much or how little he has assured me. He just has said that I will have my opportunity and he believes in me. And, like I said, my job is to not worry about what the opportunity is or when it is, just take advantage of it.”

Saints’ WR Michael Thomas is still recovering from ankle surgery but was asked by HC Sean Payton to attend the first preseason game amid reports of their sour relationship.

Payton and Thomas met to talk things out after issues began last year when Thomas played only seven games due to injuries and disciplinary problems. Things flared up again when Thomas waited until June to have surgery on his ankle.

“It’s good to have him back,” Payton said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN. “A lot of his rehab has been in Philadelphia with his ankle specialist. He had a recheck last week. He’s ahead of schedule. He’s going to be a big part of what we do, and hopefully the sooner, the better with his recovery.”

Payton was also unwilling to talk about the quarterback competition following a large number of turnovers.

“I’m not making comparisons with the quarterbacks right now,” Payton said. “It doesn’t matter who [played better], really, with six turnovers, right?”

participated in team drills today for the first time this training camp. (Katherine Terrell) Payton on third-round rookie CB Paulson Adebo: “They went after Paulson a few times and I thought he handled it well. He also played well in the kicking game. By and large, I was encouraged with the defensive performance last night.” (Katherine Terrell)