NFC Notes: Pete Carroll, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy maturely took responsibility for some missed passes to wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel in Week 2.

“Those are on me,” Purdy said, via Kirk Larrabee of 49erswebzone.com. “I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to hit them in stride and not overthrow them. Simple as that. It just comes down when the bullets are flying, being able to make an accurate throw and not overthrow them. Don’t underthrow them, but just be on point. And so that’s what you got to do as an NFL quarterback, and I take that on myself.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan noted that while he wished the passes had connected, he commended Purdy for not putting himself in a position to turn the ball over.

“The main thing he did today was protect the ball,” Shanahan said. “Besides those three misses, which none of them were easy, but he took care of the football, didn’t give them a chance to touch it. And when he was under duress, he was smart.”

Cardinals

The Cardinals wound up blowing a 28-7 lead over the Giants on Sunday with New York scoring 24 unanswered to close out the game.

“I’m really sick to my stomach,” Cardinals RB James Conner said, via AzCardinals.com. “I’m hurt. Not discouraged, but I am hurt for sure. We’re in this thing together. We put up a few more points than last week, but it still wasn’t enough.”

The NFL fined the following Cardinals players for unnecessary roughness in Week 1: LB Kyzir White ($18,056), OT Paris Johnson ($10,927), WR Rondale Moore ($10,491), S K’Von Wallace ($5,611). (Nicki Jhabvala)

Seahawks

The Seahawks had a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Rams but were able to bounce back on Sunday with a road win over the Lions.

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll explained that LB Bobby Wagner was crucial in getting the team to turn the page and focus on playing up to their ability.

“Until Bobby said something, I had not had the impact that I wanted to Monday and Tuesday to get to Wednesday, and then Bobby called them up on Wednesday and just hit ’em right between the eyes,” Carroll said, via ESPN.com. “We just flipped instantly. I mean, from the time he talked to them … it was over and done with and we were onto this game. Which is what we’re supposed to do on Wednesday. I just didn’t get it done. He got it done for us …

“That was a pivotal moment for us. For sure it was. They all heard him and listened and did exactly what he asked them to do. That’s leadership.”

“We needed this badly,” Carroll added. “We know what happened last week.”

Carroll on the performance of the offensive line in the Week 2 win over the Lions: “There’s a lot of people that wrote us off because they didn’t think that Stone [Forsythe] could get it done and Jake [Curhan] could get it done, but they did. They did a phenomenal job today.” (Curtis Crabtree)

Carroll on WR DK Metcalf : “DK got popped really good early in the game and had to get checked out if he could play and just sucked it up and played and made some great catches down the stretch.” (Crabtree)

: “DK got popped really good early in the game and had to get checked out if he could play and just sucked it up and played and made some great catches down the stretch.” (Crabtree) Seahawks QB Geno Smith on WR Tyler Lockett shining in big moments: “He does it time and time again… it’s just routine for him.” (John Boyle)