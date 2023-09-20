NFC Notes: Puka Nacua, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

When asked about the 49ers having $41.2 million in cap space, GM John Lynch said they are looking to ensure they “create room for future years.”

“Really, we always look at the cap for three years out,” Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. “Obviously, we have all that room this year. But really it’s to create room for future years because we roll everything over. It helps us in future years because it creates some room we’re going to need.”

Lynch said they are “pretty much done” with their roster but wouldn’t rule out a possible move at the trade deadline.

“We’ve pretty much done what we’re going to do this year,” Lynch said. “But you never know with the trade deadline and all that.”

Cardinals

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins had surgery on his biceps and will miss a significant amount of time.

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon added Cardinals DL L.J. Collier also will miss a significant amount of time following a biceps injury. (Kevin McManaman)

Rams

Despite their loss, Rams fifth-round WR Puka Nacua had another big game in Week 2 with 15 catches for 147 yards, with HC Sean McVay noting his rapport with QB Matthew Stafford.

“He’s a stud,” RMcVay said via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “The game makes sense to him. Physically and mentally tough. Works really hard. He’s very inquisitive. He asks a lot of questions, and he’s got great guys to be able to lean on. His rapport with Matthew [Stafford], where they’re able to bounce things off of one another, I think that’s been a real positive, and Puka’s going to continue to improve.” Nacua is off to a record-breaking start. His 15 catches in Week 2 were the most ever by a rookie and his 25 catches through two weeks are the most by any player ever over their first two games. “I’m not really aware of kind of what’s going on,” Nacua said. “But my success will come when the team wins, so I’m excited for us to be able to come back and capitalize when we are able to win. So it was sweet last week. I got things to improve on, so it’s cool and all, but the most important thing is getting that W.”