NFC Notes: Puka Nacua, Michael Penix Jr., Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Arizona WR Greg Dortch is an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, and some fans are worried he won’t return. GM Monti Ossenfort spoke highly of Dortch at the Combine and implied he will be back in 2024.

“Greg made a lot of plays before I got here,” Ossenfort said, via Jess Root of the Cardinals Wire. “Greg made a lot of plays when he got an opportunity. Greg’s a guy who’s always ready to take advantage of whatever opportunity he gets and when he’s taking advantage of those opportunities, he earns more opportunities.”

“Greg does a great job for us. He’s tough, he’s physical after the catch for a smaller guy. He took a step as a punt returner last year. Greg made a lot of plays for us and he’s going to make a lot of plays for us next year.”

Rams

Rams WR Puka Nacua is excited to see TE Davis Allen‘s development in his second NFL season, who also received guidance from veteran TE Tyler Higbee.

“Young Davis Allen. That’s my guy. I’m excited to see young Davis,” Nacua said, via LA Born & Raised. “Although I don’t play tight end, Tyler Higbee, a huge mentor to me and somebody who’s not in my position group but always went out of his way to send a helping hand to me and allowed me to ask questions, especially in some of the run-game stuff. So I’m excited for Davis Allen.”

Washington WR Rome Odunze has met with the Rams at the Combine. (Ian Rapoport)

Seahawks

There’s been some natural speculation connecting the Seahawks to Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. Not only did Seattle hire former Washington OC Ryan Grubb to the same position, but the Seahawks have had a front-row seat the past two years as Penix has lit up the PAC-12. The team is also keeping an eye on the future of the position behind current starting QB Geno Smith, someone Penix admires.

“He’s a great guy,” Penix said via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “The kind of guy that pushes me hard, and I could tell everybody on that team gravitates around him and trusts him as their leader.”

The Seahawks have drafted just two quarterbacks in GM John Schneider‘s tenure. But Schneider pointed out they’ve done a ton of homework on various classes and the lack of picks isn’t necessarily a reflection of a lack of effort.

“If you guys sat in there with us,” Schneider said, “it’s literally like, ‘OK, this one’s coming’ and then it doesn’t happen. ‘That one’s coming,’ and it doesn’t happen.”