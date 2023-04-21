NFC Notes: Rachaad White, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers mutually parted ways with veteran RB Leonard Fournette this offseason, which clears the way for Rachaad White to take over as the team’s new featured back.

White says he expects to be a “stud” running back for the Buccaneers.

“For me, I’m blessed that Mr. Licht feels that way about me, honestly,” White said, via NFL.com. “I expect myself to be a stud — that’s just kind of who I am. I put that kind of pressure and expectation on myself, especially with the journey I had to take. That feels good, like I said, that Mr. Licht and everybody upstairs believes in me. It’s just up to me — I’ve got a great opportunity ahead of me, as well as the team, so it’s up to me to do what I do.”

White should see plenty of work in 2023 and he called the opportunity ahead of him a “blessing.”

“For me, it’s just a blessing to be able to have an opportunity,” White said. “For me, I think that’s how I go about things — to be RB1. I wouldn’t say I’m RB1 yet — we’ve got a lot of great guys in the room. We’re all going to compete. I like the energy, I like the good vibes in the room right now [with] Chase — meeting him earlier — and ‘Sneak’ (Ke’Shawn Vaughn) and Pat. It’s a good room. I’m pretty proud of that. But being able to compete and things like that — that’s all you can ask for: an opportunity in life.”

Panthers

Should the Panthers select Alabama QB Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick, GM Scott Fitterer said they would want to “educate him” and begin developing him physically.

“Nutritionally, we can do some things to educate him. We get him in the weight room,” Fitterer said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “You can see, when you really look at his lower body, his lower body’s gotten bigger. He’s put on a lot of mass down there. A lot of times quarterbacks don’t want to lift upper body because you get a little bit bound-up. But there’s some things, he’s going to naturally put on size as he ages as well.”

Fitterer recalled his time as a Seahawks’ executive when they selected Russell Wilson in 2012 and similarly needing Wilson to bulk up.

“Again, going back to Russ, I think he came out at — he might have been 206 pounds. He’s at 220 now,” Fitterer said. “Guys just grow. That’s something (Young) can control and it’s something we can help him with. You can’t control the height.”

Fitterer doesn’t think Young’s height has impacted how he plays.

“When Russell Wilson came out, I think he had three balls batted down his senior year. Bryce had two,” Fitterer said. “So if you’re talking just about Bryce, that doesn’t seem to be an issue. When you grow up a shorter quarterback, you learn how to evolve your game and adapt and see the field.”

Saints

According to Aaron Wilson, Florida A&M LB Isaiah Land had a pre-draft meeting with the Saints.

had a pre-draft meeting with the Saints. Justin Melo reports the Saints hosted South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft for a pre-draft visit.