NFC Notes: Raheem Mostert, 49ers, Seahawks

Raheem Mostert

49ers’ free-agent RB Raheem Mostert‘s agent, Brett Tessler, said his client underwent tests on his knee injury this week and is expected to make a “full recovery” in time for the regular season, per Adam Schefter.

49ers

49ers gave QB Nate Sudfeld a one-year, fully-guaranteed $2 million deal with upside to get to $3 million. There were two other teams interested in Sudfeld, and there’s the belief that he has starter potential in the NFL. (Adam Schefter)

Nebraska C Cam Jurgens met with a number of teams at the Combine, including the 49ers. (Justin Melo)

Seahawks

Former Seahawks TE Greg Olsen was only with Seattle for one season. But that was enough for him to get a good glimpse of some of the behind-the-scenes issues that led to this week’s blockbuster trade sending QB Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

“I never thought they had a personnel issue,” Olsen said in a podcast with Colin Cowherd. “The conversations that I would have with the coaches and the amount of pushback and the amount of questions I would get in return saying ‘We’re not sure if we can do this, we’re not sure if we can protect this.’ And I would sit there scratching my head, it was like we were playing with a JV roster, it was like we were playing with a rookie undrafted quarterback. It was very interesting to me.

“I think the ideology there was always defense first; kicking game, punt the ball, field position, force turnovers, defensive-led, and then hand the ball to Russ at the end of the game and say go be magic. I just think it was part of Russell’s frustration. I think that’s why Russ said I want to go somewhere where this is going to be an offensive, quarterback-driven team…like Aaron Rodgers, like the stars.”