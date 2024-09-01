NFC Notes: Rams, Kyren Williams, Seahawks

Rams
- Rams HC Sean McVay announced WR Puka Nacua will be ready for Week 1 despite missing most of August with a knee injury. (Michael David Smith)
- Los Angeles DC Chris Shula mentioned there’s a good chance they keep the green dot in the inside LB room and Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic named LB Troy Reeder as a most likely candidate.
- McVay noted they currently prefer OL Jonah Jackson at center and OL Steve Avila at LG to get the best group of talent on the field in Week 1. (Rodrigue)
Kyren Williams
The Rams announced RB Kyren Williams will return punts this season after a breakout year at running back in 2023. Williams wants as many opportunities as possible and he’s ready to take on the challenge.
“Being who I am, like you just said, I get to make more plays,” Williams said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “And so I feel like that’s just going to be able to show everybody else what more I can do in this game of football, being able to play a lot of green grass and have a lot of space and get good blocks from my jammers up front, get those punts started. But I’m excited to just to be able to show another phase of football that I can play.”
“I have some experience in the NFL as well doing it. I’m excited to be able to make more plays.”
Seahawks
- Seahawks GM John Schneider said they are unsure whether G Connor Williams will be ready to play next week. (Curtis Crabtree)
