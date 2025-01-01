NFC Notes: Ricky Pearsall, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers

49ers first-round WR Ricky Pearsall finally got his chance in Week 17 and responded with 141 yards and a touchdown. Pearsall reflected on the game but expressed his belief that he was just doing his job.

“It felt good, but that’s what I’m supposed to do,” Pearsall said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “That’s what they brought me here to do, so I’m going to continue to do that. And for me, like I said earlier, it’s not a surprise for me. I have all the confidence in the world in myself.”

San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan praised Pearsall’s ability to win against man coverage and come down with almost everything thrown his way.

“He had better stats tonight so that’s how it looks for receivers,” Shanahan said. “When the ball came his way, he did a good job and had some good catches and had some big plays. It doesn’t always work that way for wideouts, but when it came his way, he did a good job of beating man coverage well and caught the ball real well, too.”

49ers K Jake Moody is facing criticism for his struggles this season after missing two field goals and an extra point in Week 17’s loss to the Lions. Shanahan continued to stand behind the kicker, saying he’ll be starting their season-finale: “He’s going to kick this week.” (PFT)

49ers

Before Monday Night’s game against the Lions, 49ers’ owner Jed York told reports HC Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch aren’t “going anywhere” this offseason.

“You can write that, for sure,” York said, via ESPN. “They’re not going anywhere.”

Shanahan commented on his “good relationship” with York and isn’t surprised by the owner’s confidence in him.

“I feel confident just I’ve got a good relationship with Jed, and we speak almost every day, so hearing stuff in the media doesn’t really change much for me,” Shanahan said. “It’s more what I have between him and myself.”

Lynch thinks speculation over Shanahan’s job security is “comical.”

“I’ve found the whole discussion on Kyle and some of the stuff rather comical,” Lynch said. “We have won four of the last five division championships. We’ve been in two Super Bowls. The standard here is to win championships, and we’ve fallen short of that, but we have an excellent head coach. And the fact people are talking about stuff like that, I do find it comical.”

Seahawks

Lions S Jamal Adams said he had an offer to sign with the Seahawks after being released by the Titans.

“It was a while, man. I left during the bye week and basically just came back and it wasn’t going well. I wasn’t playing. They weren’t playing me, and I just felt like I was wasting my time. Obviously just wanted to go to a place to where I felt they wanted me to come in and contribute and make an impact. And like I said, I went home. Trained for about 10 weeks. I was sitting down for a while, man. So had a couple opportunities. Had the opportunity to go back to Seattle. I flirted with that a little bit. Didn’t really know if that was the right situation for me to go back to that — after they released me and that whole thing. And so I just sat back. I enjoyed family time. I was around my nieces and nephews and just enjoyed being around them. I obviously haven’t had that time in so long. And obviously got the call (from Detroit) and man, it was a no-brainer for me. I’m like, ‘Man, what an opportunity. An opportunity to chase a ring.’ And that’s what it’s about, man,” Adams said, via Tyler Dunne.