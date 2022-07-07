NFC Notes: Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans hopes to play alongside TE Rob Gronkowski again this season but adds that he doesn’t believe it is going to happen.

“I hope he comes back. With Tom and Gronk, you never know,” Evans said, via Click2Houston.com. “I wouldn’t be mad if he came back. I’d actually be really excited if he came back, but I feel like he’s done. He plays the tight end position and he plays it with max effort. Gives it his all, practices really hard takes a lot of shots, blocks, and runs after the catch. He takes a pretty big beating, I’ve seen his body after some of the games and I understand why.”

Falcons

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall writes that although Falcons DT Grady Jarrett ‘s numbers were down in 2021, Atlanta still felt comfortable signing him to a three-year, $49.5 million extension because they value his leadership presence and think his numbers will rise as the talent around him improves.

Kendall adds it's now or never for former Falcons second-round DL Marlon Davidson, as he should have a clear path at a starting role and needs to take a step forward in his development.

At nose tackle, Kendall projects the 361-pound Anthony Rush and 311-pound Vincent Taylor making the team. Rush helped solidify Atlanta's run defense when promoted from the practice squad midway through the 2021 season.

The newest Falcon, veteran DT Eddie Goldman who signed Wednesday, also figures to be in the mix at nose tackle.

who signed Wednesday, also figures to be in the mix at nose tackle. New Falcons P Bradley Pinion‘s one-year deal has a value of $1.48 million and includes a $210,000 signing bonus, $1.12 million base salary and up to $170,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

Panthers

The Athletic’s Joe Person reports the fifth-round pick Carolina sent the Browns in the Baker Mayfield trade will become a fourth-rounder in 2024 if he plays 70 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. That translates to roughly 12 games.

trade will become a fourth-rounder in 2024 if he plays 70 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. That translates to roughly 12 games. According to ESPN’s David Newton, Mayfield is hoping to get together with some of his teammates for a voluntary throwing session before training camp if it can be worked out.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Browns granted the Panthers permission to speak with Mayfield in recent weeks, which helped facilitate the trade to Carolina. Mayfield reportedly spoke with HC Matt Rhule and GM Scott Fitterer and got excited about the possibilities with his prospective new team.

and GM and got excited about the possibilities with his prospective new team. The Panthers called third-round QB Matt Corral as a part of the process of trading for Mayfield to assure him he’s still viewed as the future at the position, per Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer.