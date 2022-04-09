NFC Notes: Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski said he is still undecided about returning next season but adds that if he did, it would only be for one team.

“The Buccaneers situation is just too good if I decide to go back and play,” Gronkowski said, via SB Nation’s Debbie Emery. “Like I said, I love all my teammates there. They are all great teammates and all selfless players, they are there for the team and what’s best for the team and the whole organization. If I do play football again, it’ll be for the Bucs.”

Gronk was also asked if he had any contract negotiations with Tampa Bay.

“That will start if I decide that I want to play,” Gronkowski said. “There’s no reason to do that while there’s a decision to be made first. It’s all about if I decide to.”

Panthers

Panthers’ HC Matt Rhule is reportedly prepared to enter the season with QB Sam Darnold as his starter once again.

“I think Sam is going to play significantly better football,” Rhule said, via Jonathan Alexander of The Charlotte Observer. “I thought at the end of the year when he came back, we didn’t play great in those games as a team, but I thought Sam played much better. Obviously, I hired Ben McAdoo with the belief that Ben would elevate the passing game.”