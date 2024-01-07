NFC Notes: Ron Rivera, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said the biggest challenge during his tenure in Washington was finding a franchise quarterback.

“In all honesty, that’s probably been the biggest crux of it all, is trying to find that guy,” Rivera said, via Commanders Wire. “I mean, that’s the hardest thing for anybody. It doesn’t matter whether you’re here or that you’re at one of the other places that are looking for that guy. I mean, you’re fortunate if you get a head coaching job where there’s a guy, you better relish that, and you better succeed.”

Rivera even went as far as to say that if former Washington QB Alex Smith had not gotten injured, former HC Jay Gruden would likely still be in charge of the team.

“I’ve said this before, if you know a guy like Alex Smith if he never gets hurt, I never come here because I think Jay and what they were doing would’ve continued,” Rivera said.

Rivera touched on how much former Panthers QB Cam Newton meant to him during his tenure in Carolina.

“I mean, you get a guy like that, man, you run with it. I promise you that. It would’ve been cool to have a guy like that, it really would’ve, because I think there’s a lot of talent in that room. I think there are some good playmakers. In the last four weeks, we’ve only given up three sacks. So, there’s some potential there. But to have a guy that’s been there, that’s been developed, that’s pretty cool. I promise you that if you go there, you’re a head coach and you got to have success. You should.”

Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy discussed how giving QB Sam Howell reps throughout the season helped his development and said he’s grown from his experience as the team’s starting quarterback.

“I think what has happened throughout the course of the season, it’s helped Sam to grow,” Bieniemy said, via Commanders Wire. “Like I said, he’s had some highs, he’s had some lows, he’s had some challenging situations, but the thing that is not only testing him as a talent, is testing his character, and he’s finding out more about who he is as a person.”

The Athletic’s Ben Standig doesn’t think Commanders owner Josh Harris will have more than a cursory interest in Patriots HC Bill Belichick should he be available this offseason, as there are multiple reasons to question the fit like age, desire for personnel control, and potential trade cost.

will have more than a cursory interest in Patriots HC should he be available this offseason, as there are multiple reasons to question the fit like age, desire for personnel control, and potential trade cost. Standig adds the Commanders, like most teams with a vacancy this year, will likely be interested in Lions OC Ben Johnson , who is the clear-cut top coaching candidate in this year’s cycle.

, who is the clear-cut top coaching candidate in this year’s cycle. Some other possibilities Standig mentions include Cowboys DC Dan Quinn , Rams DC Raheem Morris , Buccaneers OC Dave Canales, and Ravens DC Mike Macdonald .

, Rams DC , Buccaneers OC and Ravens DC . Standig also reports Harris and the new ownership group have been evaluating coaching and front office candidates since taking over in the summer.

He notes Harris had the opportunity to meet informally with Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham , Saints assistant GM/vice president of football operations Khai Harley , Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly and Chiefs director of pro personnel Tim Terry at the NFL’s accelerator program last month.

, Saints assistant GM/vice president of football operations , Raiders interim GM and Chiefs director of pro personnel at the NFL’s accelerator program last month. FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano says people close to Harris have told him the owner is keeping his preferences on another coach close to the vest, for now, and intends to hire a new general manager or front office leader first.

Contradicting some other reports, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio says Harris is “enamored” with the idea of Belichick coaching in Washington, although he acknowledges personnel control is something that would have to be worked out.

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown left the game with a knee injury and Ian Rapoport reports that the initial examination of Brown’s knee revealed that his ACL was still intact.

left the game with a knee injury and Ian Rapoport reports that the initial examination of Brown’s knee revealed that his ACL was still intact. Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice says an unreported condition of the Eagles’ trade with the Falcons for DL Kentavius Street was that if Street didn’t play at least six games, the Eagles would get the Falcons’ 2025 seventh-round pick.

was that if Street didn’t play at least six games, the Eagles would get the Falcons’ 2025 seventh-round pick. The deal was initially Atlanta giving a 2024 sixth for Philadelphia’s 2025 7th and Street, but Street played just five games.

Per Aaron Wilson, the Eagles worked out P Corliss Waitman.

Giants

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan notes it would cost the Giants $12.2 million to franchise RB Saquon Barkley for the second straight year and that’s a number New York should be able to comfortably afford.

for the second straight year and that’s a number New York should be able to comfortably afford. Raanan says Giants owner John Mara would likely prefer not to lose all three coordinators this offseason, but that’s an outcome that’s on the table. Raanan thinks Giants ST coordinator Thomas McGaughey is likely coaching his final game in Week 18.

would likely prefer not to lose all three coordinators this offseason, but that’s an outcome that’s on the table. Raanan thinks Giants ST coordinator is likely coaching his final game in Week 18. Despite the reported tension between Giants HC Brian Daboll and DC Wink Martindale, Raanan says Mara will try and pitch a resolution. If Martindale leaves, he’ll have plenty of other opportunities. As for OC Mike Kafka, Raanan said there are rumblings he wants out as Daboll has asserted more control over the offense.