NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Jayden Reed, 49ers, Lions, Packers

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is excited to get QB Sam Darnold into the team’s locker room and believes that his best football is still ahead of him.

“I mean, Steve Young took a while to get going, and he’s one of the best quarterbacks of all time,” Shanahan said, via PFT. “I don’t like to compare anyone to Steve, cause of how good he is, but why can’t Sam be like that? He’s got that type of ability. He is that type of person. And I’m just pumped that we could get a talented guy like him here.”

Lions

Lions S C.J. Gardner-Johnson did not want to talk about his leg injury when asked by reporters: “I never missed practice. I was out there every day. I’m part of practice every day. I’m mentally in practice. I don’t think you understand what type of guy you got here.” (Eric Woodyard)

Packers

Packers rookie WR Jayden Reed, who’s operated primarily out of the slot this offseason, loves his role with the team that allows him to move with the ball in space.

“I actually like it, working with space, being able to attack guys, step on their toes and make a move,” Reed said, via Mike Spofford of the team’s website. “It’s really helping me out a lot to be able to work in space. I haven’t been able to do that in a long time and I’m enjoying it right now.”

Packers DB Keisean Nixon said he’s been challenging Reed in practice hoping to make him better.

“I told him as soon as he got here…I’d be on his (rear) every day,” Nixon said. “He’s got to get me better and I’m going to get him better. He’ll be a good player.”

Reed is beginning to process the offense quicker and can play faster while thinking less.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s getting to me a lot quicker,” Reed said. “In OTAs, I was a little cloudy about the plays, and now I’m just getting it much faster. He’ll call it, I know exactly where I’m supposed to go, and it’s just coming to me. The more reps you get, the easier it gets. So I think I’m in a good spot right now.”