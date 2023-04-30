NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is happy to be joined in San Francisco by one of his best friends this offseason, QB Sam Darnold, who McCaffrey doesn’t believe gets enough credit for his toughness.

“Sam’s great. He can do everything. He can make any throw,” McCaffrey said. “He’s smart. He’s able to pick things up quickly and do his job. He doesn’t play beyond anything and just does exactly what he’s told all the time and then adds a lot of flare to it too. I got the privilege to play with Sam — not enough, there were some injuries. But he’s another guy, too, who’s just a gamer. And he’s tough as hell. He’s played through a lot and never made excuses. So, I’m happy he’s here.”

“Just knowing kind of the stuff that he went through in New York and then in Carolina and to be able to just keep his head down and continue to work as hard as he did showed a lot of perseverance, toughness, and all that,” McCaffrey added. “It’s got a lot of weapons and there’s an unbelievable mind calling plays. He already knew all that stuff, though, he had watched all the tape and he was a fan from afar. So, he was fired up to get here.”

Cardinals Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said QB Kyler Murray has made great progress in his rehab from a torn ACL. “He’s moving along well,” Gannon said, via PFT. “I think he made a good progression this last week. I’m excited where he’s at. I know he’s champing at the bit. That’s what I’m going to say to you guys until he suits up and plays. This guy wants to be out there right now, but he’s got to go through the necessary steps to make sure that he’s mentally and physically healthy and ready to go.” Cardinals CB Garrett Williams spoke with the media about his torn ACL in October after being drafted by the team: “I should be ready by July is what the doctors are saying.” (CardsWire)

Rams Rams HC Sean McVay had high praise of RB Cam Akers after closing out last season strongly. “I think for him, anytime that you’re able to have a level of success, and I think being able to go through what he did shows a lot about the human being,” McVay said, via ProFootballTalk. “He was able to have over 500 in the last [six] games and really be able to be a bright spot for us and let’s continue to build on that. Excited about [new RBs coach] Ron Gould and what he’ll be able to do with that room, but I know Cam’s had a great look in his eye. [I] expect him to continue to build on the way that he finished.” McVay thinks the confidence Akers created will be beneficial going forward. “Confidence is a powerful thing that can compound in the right ways, and he certainly has taken the steps to be able to do that and that’s a big deal. I’m really looking forward to watching him shine from start to finish this year.”