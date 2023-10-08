NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Former Commanders HC Jay Gruden is still watching his former team and believes that QB Sam Howell is making a case to be the long-term starting quarterback for Washington.

“Sam Howell is making a case to be the franchise quarterback for sure,” Gruden said, via CommandersWire.com. “He’s a tough, competitive guy. And that’s what Washington needs right now. They need competitiveness. Their offensive line is not playing that well right now. They need a quarterback with some toughness, a guy that can get out of trouble and make some tough throws. And Sam’s doing that. He’s taking a lot of sacks; they’re leading the league in giving up sacks. And Sam’s part of that for holding the ball. He’s young; he’s still getting to know the offense with Eric Bieniemy. And they’ll come along as the season goes on.”

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on any trade possibilities : “We feel good about where we are. But we always entertain any ways that we think would be a positive for our roster. Player acquisition is 365 days a year to make our football team better. If it makes sense then we’ll certainly look at it.” ( Jon Machota

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb: “I love the aggressiveness (of the offense). I still feel like we can take more shots with the players that we have in this receiver room. Have full confidence and I know they are very capable of doing that.” (Machota)

Eagles

Per Aaron Wilson, the Eagles worked out RB Lew Nichols .

. Eagles WR A.J. Brown was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct.