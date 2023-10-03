NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Daniel Jones, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera says that he saw a lot of positive progression from QB Sam Howell on Sunday against the Eagles.

“I think he processed a lot quicker, decision-making was quicker,” Rivera said, via Pro Football Talk. “He really seemed to really have a good feel and good grasp as to what was going on out there. He made some really quick decisions, got the ball out of his hands, kept them off balance as much as anything. So, just again, a lot of good growth and I think his consistency really showed.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is just one of many around the league who are taking notice of CB DaRon Bland, who is now tied for the league lead with three interceptions.

“That’s a guy that works his tail off,” Prescott said of Bland, via the team website. “Practices hard; one of the best players at practice no matter what he’s doing, no matter what look he’s trying to give, whether we’re going against him 1-on-1s, he makes it tough for everybody. He’s a hell of a player, and obviously, it’s paying off here on Sundays.”

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones spoke about some of his frustrations following a difficult loss and poor performance against the Seahawks.

“I think we’re all frustrated,” Jones said, via ESPN. “I know I’ve got to play better and I’m going to work as hard as I possibly can to do that. I mean obviously, I didn’t play well enough. It was unacceptable and I let the team down, so I’ve got to fix it. I’ve got to work hard to get it right and I’m going to do that.”