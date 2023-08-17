NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera praised QB Sam Howell for his performance on Wednesday and said this will be a crucial time in camp for him.

“I thought Sam did a great job,” Rivera said, via PFT. “This is one of the things that we talked about — how important these two days would be in our evaluation process and there’s a lot of questions we want answered. Yesterday’s tape, I was really pleased with — not just with the quarterbacks, but for him specifically as well. He did some really good things, threw some real good balls. His ball placement, his accuracy was what we needed, decision-making was very plus.”

Rivera added that the team wasn’t ready to decide whether they would name Howell or QB Jacoby Brissett the starter.

“We’ll see how it is after we get a chance to watch this tape together,” Rivera said. “We’re traveling today so we’ll go through it and talk about Sam and really just evaluate that, and evaluate Jacoby as well. Jacoby did some really good things, too, so feel really comfortable about the quarterback room right now.”