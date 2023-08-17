NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
Commanders HC Ron Rivera praised QB Sam Howell for his performance on Wednesday and said this will be a crucial time in camp for him.
“I thought Sam did a great job,” Rivera said, via PFT. “This is one of the things that we talked about — how important these two days would be in our evaluation process and there’s a lot of questions we want answered. Yesterday’s tape, I was really pleased with — not just with the quarterbacks, but for him specifically as well. He did some really good things, threw some real good balls. His ball placement, his accuracy was what we needed, decision-making was very plus.”
Rivera added that the team wasn’t ready to decide whether they would name Howell or QB Jacoby Brissett the starter.
“We’ll see how it is after we get a chance to watch this tape together,” Rivera said. “We’re traveling today so we’ll go through it and talk about Sam and really just evaluate that, and evaluate Jacoby as well. Jacoby did some really good things, too, so feel really comfortable about the quarterback room right now.”
Cowboys
- When projecting the Cowboys’ 53-man roster, Jon Machota of The Athletic could see RB Malik Davis getting a final spot on the active roster but doesn’t think Dallas needs more than Tony Pollard, sixth-rounder Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle to start 2023.
- Should Dallas keep four tight ends on the roster, Machota thinks Sean McKeon could join Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and second-rounder Luke Schoonmaker on the active roster.
- Machota wouldn’t be surprised to see the Cowboys sign an offensive lineman as a depth addition to replace Matt Waletzko, Asim Richards, Josh Ball, Matt Farniok or Chuma Edoga.
- Other reports have indicated teams will be eyeing the Cowboys’ defensive line and secondary for potential waiver claims or trade options due to their depth there. So it’s notable that Machota writes DE Dante Fowler and DT Johnathan Hankins are locked into the top eight spots.
- If Dallas keeps 10 defensive linemen, Machota’s first two in are DT Chauncey Golston and fourth-round DE Viliami Fehoko. His first two out are DT Neville Gallimore and DT Quinton Bohanna.
- In the secondary, Machota projects the Cowboys keeping 11 total defensive backs, with CB Kelvin Joseph and S Markquese Bell edging out S Juanyeh Thomas for the final spots.
- Cowboys G Zack Martin‘s final fine totals were $850,000 for 17 days missed. (Calvin Watkins)
- Martin on the holdout: “It was definitely difficult. If you would’ve asked me a few years ago if I’d ever be a holdout guy, I would probably say no. That’s what I felt it had to come down to to reach some of my goals that I was looking for. Luckily, it worked out. “I’ve been here a long time. I think I’ve accomplished some good things. At the end of the day, I felt this is something I earned and deserved.” (Jon Machota)
- As for his new deal, Albert Breer mentions that he had $11.8 million already earned for 2023 and will now receive a $5.8 million signing bonus, a $1.25 million base salary for 2023, and an 18 million base salary for 2024 all fully guaranteed. It is an increase of $36.85 million from the $27.5 million he was owed.
- Cowboys CB Nahshon Wright is dealing with a slight high ankle sprain that he suffered in the preseason game against the Jaguars. (Todd Archer)
Giants
Giants DC Wink Martindale addressed the intensity of OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux‘s practice efforts in front of the whole team and let him know it is time for him to take the next step.
“I’ve talked to him about his practice,” Martindale said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think that he heard me clearly. I talked to him in front of the entire defense.”
“No. I do a ‘keep it real’ with everybody on where they’re at and why they’re there because the last thing I want as a coach is for a player to drive in this parking lot and not know where they stand, especially this time of year,” Martindale added. “Because I think that we build our relationships, we build our foundation on trust and honesty. I tell them what I think and where they stand, and where the competition is, where the line is. I talk about all that. So, like I said, we had a great week in Detroit. I’m sure you haven’t heard that quote very often. But it was a great week, and I’m excited to take this next step.”
- Martindale said LB Micah McFadden is leading their inside linebacker competition but he would be fine with adding more players to their defense if the decision-makers deem it necessary. (Pat Leonard)
- Martindale said their top three cornerbacks are first-rounder Deonte Banks, Adoree’ Jackson and sixth-rounder Tre Hawkins.
- Jackson, who is in the last year of his contract, said he had “some talks” about an extension during last year’s regular season. Right now he is just focused on improving. (Jordan Raanan)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!