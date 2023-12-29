NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Mike McCarthy, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Regarding the Commanders benching Sam Howell in favor of Jacoby Brissett, HC Ron Rivera believes it will be beneficial for Howell’s development to observe Brisett in Week 17.

“I think this is probably a good opportunity for Sam to take a break,” Rivera said, via Zach Selby of the team’s site. “This is about Sam’s continued development and things hadn’t gone as well as we’d like for him the last few weeks. We just think this is a good opportunity for him to watch.”

Howell admitted it is disappointing to be benched but will try to learn “as much as I can” from Brissett over these final games.

“Obviously, [it was] disappointing, it is what it is,” Howell said. “I think at the end of the day, I just gotta play better. I’m just gonna try to do whatever I can, continue to get better these last two weeks and try to learn as much as I can while watching Jacoby play, support him and try to be a good teammate.”

Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy feels Howell needs to continue trusting his instincts and the fundamentals he’s learned.

“It’s unfortunate that it happens, but the thing that he needs to continue to do is continue working through it and continue trusting his gut and his instinct and all the fundamentals that he’s been taught,” Bieniemy said.

Cowboys

Dan Graziano of ESPN writes that while some have speculated about Mike McCarthy’s future in Dallas, he doesn’t get the sense from the team that McCarthy is in trouble.

Graziano says that Dallas ownership seems impressed with the way McCarthy took control of the offense and made changes throughout the year to get things back on track.

With this in mind, Graziano adds that “minds would likely have to be changed” for Dallas to move on from McCarthy.

Eagles

Eagles LB Shaquille Leonard will use his release from the Colts to fuel his play going forward, beyond the 2023 season.

“They wrote me off, talked down on my name. I’m here to prove it, prove I can still play, prove I can still make plays,” Leonard said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Josh Tolentino notes Eagles G Landon Dickerson (thumb) has reassumed the starting left guard spot in practice.