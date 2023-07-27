NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Saquon Barkley, Commanders, Giants, Cowboys

Commanders

Commanders QB Sam Howell isn’t focusing on outside distractions regarding his status as the team’s starting quarterback and is focusing on embracing the role.

“I know some people might think it’s crazy because of how the draft went and I hardly played at all last year,” Howell said, via John Keim of ESPN. “But it doesn’t change anything for me. I know the type of player I can be in this league. I worked hard to put myself in position to succeed. I could care less what other people say. It’s about what I hear in this building.”

Howell doesn’t plan on taking the starting job for granted and wants to continue to earn it.

“It’s not something I take for granted,” Howell added. “There’s a lot of work to be done. I still have to earn it.”

Howell added that he’s gotten more comfortable in OC Eric Bieniemy‘s offense.

“I feel I’ve gotten a lot better,” Howell said. “I’m more confident in the system, more comfortable in the system. When [Bieniemy] calls a play, I don’t have to think about it. I know exactly what it is and what my job is.”

Commanders HC Ron Rivera commended Howell for being able to adjust to the defense and also his ability to pick up the offense.

“How he handled things, how he changed things on his own and some of his decision-making,” Rivera said. “Those are the things you want to see that tells you he is growing and he’s getting it. We’re kind of nitpicking almost to make sure he’s doing those things.”

Cowboys

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard said making $10 million next season is “fine with me” and is focused on winning games: “At this point, it is what it is. I signed the tag, I’m here in camp. I’m just ready to focus on the main thing and just stick to winning.” (Jon Machota)

said making $10 million next season is “fine with me” and is focused on winning games: “At this point, it is what it is. I signed the tag, I’m here in camp. I’m just ready to focus on the main thing and just stick to winning.” (Jon Machota) Pollard added that he can handle whatever workload the team throws at him: “Whatever they throw at me, I can handle it. I’m ready to go. Whatever they throw at me I’m gonna make the most of it and we’ll see how that goes. If they call it, I’m gonna haul it.” (Machota)

Cowboys DB Donovan Wilson, who was carted off the field during Wednesday’s practice, suffered a calf strain. (Ian Rapoport)

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen explained that the team was unable to come to an agreement on a long-term deal for RB Saquon Barkley, but is excited to get him back in the building and on the field.

“We talked for over 9½ months, and we came to a landing spot and they came to a landing spot,” Schoen said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “We couldn’t bridge the gap [on a long-term deal]. Like I said, that’s OK. Saquon has to do what is best for him and his family. I respect the hell out of Saquon. I’m never going to tell somebody to do something that they don’t think is right. Again, I respect Saquon. I admire him. I’m glad he’s here [at training camp]. Again, we weren’t able to get something done long term, but he’s here and I’m fired up he’s going to be on the field.”

Giants QB Daniel Jones said Barkley hasn’t brought any frustrations from his contract situation into the locker room and has still been a leader for the team.

“I think he’s been himself,” Jones said. “He’s excited to be here. He’s come to work. He’s the same leader, the same presence in the locker room. I think that speaks to him as a guy — his character, his professionalism, who he is, how important the team is to him. And he understands his role on it and how impactful he can be on other guys.”

Schoen added that the team never had any trade conversations revolving around Barkley this offseason.

“We never had a conversation about trading Saquon Barkley,” Schoen said. “Never. We get calls all the time. We’ve already gotten them this offseason, whether it’s our 10th corner … or one of your top guys. We get those calls all the time, even in June.”

Dan Duggan reports that DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches is in the concussion protocol after getting in a car accident leaving the team facility on Tuesday.