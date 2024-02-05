NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

When appearing on his podcast, The Edge, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons hopes the organization goes “all-out” this offseason to pursue a Super Bowl next year.

“Sitting here and they talking about, ‘We’re going all-in this year.’ Man, that’s what I would hope for,” Parsons said. “I’m 24 years old. I’ve been in this league three years and I’ve kind of seen it all. I hope that we go all in. I hope that we go out and get the players that we’re missing because we didn’t do that this year. I hope that we challenge ourselves, become better, and become greater.”

Parsons called their 48-32 loss to the Packers in the Wildcard Round “completely embarrassing and unacceptable.”

“It’s sad, man, that you lose the way you do,” Parsons said. “Especially at home. Talking about how much we played at home, how much it stood for us to be at home, and to go out like that at home was completely embarrassing and unacceptable. I couldn’t even look at that loss or feel any type of way because of how embarrassed I felt. It took me a while to even be able to show my face in public. I disappeared like completely.”

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown said it was a “tough blow” to miss out on Philadelphia’s Wildcard Round loss to the Buccaneers after suffering a knee injury in the regular season finale.

“It was just a tough blow,” Brown said, via Olivia Reiner of the Inquirer. “I wish I could have been there. I wish I could have played. I wish I could have been there, most importantly. I couldn’t. I couldn’t travel because of the swelling and stuff, just to give myself a chance to play the next round in a week. But it was tough.”

As for the Eagles parting ways with former OC Brian Johnson, Brown said somebody had to take the fall for how their season played out.

“Unfortunately, when things don’t go as planned or something don’t go well, somebody has to be the bad guy,” Brown said. “And I think that is kind of what happened. So somebody had to go. It’s part of this league. It’s part of the business. But I didn’t really have a reaction either way, because I’m not just attached to who’s in the OC position, because most importantly, we play football. It’s still football at the end of the day and we’ve got to go out and execute the plays. I’m not too attached on who’s in that seat.”

Brown hasn’t lost any faith in HC Nick Sirianni.

“We wouldn’t be where we are if it wasn’t for him,” Brown said. “He’s a great teacher, great coach, great person. Me, I don’t have any doubt. I don’t think the team has any doubt. I think it was just Philly media, fans, or whatever, they just have the question because it didn’t end the way we all would like. But sometimes you go through adversity. Sometimes some stuff is just not meant for you at that right time and you’ve just got to weather that storm. You can’t let your confidence waver, either. I haven’t seen his confidence waver. My confidence has definitely not wavered.”

Giants

Giants’ impending free agent RB Saquon Barkley hopes the organization decides quickly on whether they’ll use the franchise tag on him this offseason, once again.

“They did it last year. So, I’m numb to it,” Barkley said, via FanNation. “I don’t have any feelings toward that at all. If you’re going to do it, just don’t wait until March 5. Just get it over with. If not, let me go. Simple.”