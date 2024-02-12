NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons told the media he is in no rush to get a new contract extension done with Dallas, as he knows WR CeeDee Lamb is the team’s current priority.

“I know they gotta get CeeDee Lamb done. I think that’s the priority right now . . . What’s meant for me is meant for me,” Parsons said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m not gonna rush the process, I’m gonna just enjoy the process and keep working until it’s time.”

Parsons says that he plans to change the team’s culture ahead of the 2024 season when Lamb asked him what the team needs to do to make it deeper into the playoffs.

“For me, we’ve got to establish our culture. We’ve got to identify our captains early in the season,” Parsons said, via his podcast. “We need to paint a better picture of who we want to be, fix our mistakes. People need to have way more accountability. I just think we let things slide too often because we know we’re good…I want to change the culture, I want to change the identity of what the Cowboys are. Cut the charades out, cut out the extra stuff. I just want people to lock in for 22 or whatever weeks.”

Eagles

When it comes to potentially trading pass-rusher Haason Reddick , Zach Berman reports that the Eagles would only move him if they receive adequate compensation or cannot achieve their salary cap goals by signing him to a new deal.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler mentions the Eagles as a team to watch for Bill Belichick in 2025, depending on how the season plays out.

Giants

Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post proposes that the Giants let RB Saquon Barkley test the free agent market, with Barkley agreeing to give the team a chance to match or beat the top offer he receives rather than franchise tag him.

“I wouldn’t be against that,” Barkley replied when asked about the scenario by Dunleavy. “That’s fair. They know where I want to be. Ownership said they want me to be a Giant for life, too. Last year, we tried our best at the end. Business happened, and we didn’t get it done.”

“I’m not hard to work with. I know sources came out to try to make it seem like I’m greedy, but it’s not even close to being like that,” Barkley added. “They know where my heart is. If it doesn’t work out, I get it. Hey, it’s not like my football career is over. I want to win a Super Bowl. No matter what, from here on out, I just want to be competitive, whether it’s with the Giants or somewhere else. There’s so much more good football inside of me. Christian is a year older than me, and I think he is the best running back in the NFL, but I think I’m just as talented. Hopefully, I can continue to show that…I don’t think I made any decisions wrong. Once they tagged me, the conversation switched, which is expected because they had all the leverage.”