NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons told reporters that he currently weighs 248 but wants to get up to 255 by the time the new season begins in order to improve his stability.

“It’s about stability,” Parsons said, via Dallas Morning News. “Strengthening joints, strengthening the knees, shoulders, so all the nagging injuries don’t come across. Especially in the groin. I’m trying to stay as healthy as possible.”

“Different things like that add into the things that help you become a better player,” Parsons added. “Because not everything is going to be at work, you have to do some stuff at home too.”

Eagles

Giants QB Daniel Jones says that he is staying in touch with RB Saquon Barkley as he and his agent navigate his contract situation with the team this offseason.

“Saquon is always working hard, he’s always going to be in good shape, he’s always going to look good,” Jones said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “Anyone who has been around him is going to expect that from him. We’re talking all the time, staying in touch, getting together when we can. I know he’s got a lot going on, and I really hope the two sides can come together.”