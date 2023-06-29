NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons told reporters that he currently weighs 248 but wants to get up to 255 by the time the new season begins in order to improve his stability.
“It’s about stability,” Parsons said, via Dallas Morning News. “Strengthening joints, strengthening the knees, shoulders, so all the nagging injuries don’t come across. Especially in the groin. I’m trying to stay as healthy as possible.”
“Different things like that add into the things that help you become a better player,” Parsons added. “Because not everything is going to be at work, you have to do some stuff at home too.”
Eagles
- The Athletic’s Bo Wulf writes Eagles GM Howie Roseman likely has a few areas of the roster he’s still eyeing to tinker with, including depth at receiver. Wulf points out Philadelphia’s depth might be iffy if they lose either A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith to an injury, so the team could explore signing a veteran like Jarvis Landry to a cheap deal. The other options on the depth chart right now are Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus and Greg Ward.
- Wulf says the Eagles’ depth at tackle is uncharacteristically light right now, particularly on the left side as OL Jack Driscoll could fill in if RT Lane Johnson went down. He lists OT George Fant, OT Ja’Wuan James and OT Dan Skipper as some current free agents who could be fits for the Eagles, with Fant far and away the best option if he’s willing to accept a backup job.
- Linebacker remains a need as well but Wulf notes the Eagles already had their pick of the current available group and chose to sign veteran LB Nicholas Morrow ahead of players like Rashaan Evans, Myles Jack, Deion Jones and Zach Cunningham.
- He adds the Eagles are more likely to sign an edge rusher even with how great their current depth at the position is because of the high level of importance they place on the position, as well as the number of quality options still available.
- Wulf mentions some players who are available who have connections to new DC Sean Desai including S Josh Jones and LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe.
Giants
Giants QB Daniel Jones says that he is staying in touch with RB Saquon Barkley as he and his agent navigate his contract situation with the team this offseason.
“Saquon is always working hard, he’s always going to be in good shape, he’s always going to look good,” Jones said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “Anyone who has been around him is going to expect that from him. We’re talking all the time, staying in touch, getting together when we can. I know he’s got a lot going on, and I really hope the two sides can come together.”
