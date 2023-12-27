NFC Notes: Sean McVay, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers Aaron Banks said he aggravated the turf toe injury on his right foot that already caused him to miss two games. ( LGsaid he aggravated the turf toe injury on his right foot that already caused him to miss two games. ( Eric Branch

49ers Trent Williams on his groin injury: “I’m good. I know you want to ask me about the injury. I’ll be all right.” ( LTon his groin injury: “I’m good. I know you want to ask me about the injury. I’ll be all right.” ( Branch

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon revealed that DL Jonathan Ledbetter is out for the season with a knee injury. (Darren Urban)

Rams

Rams kickers Brett Maher and Lucas Havrisik have missed 11 field goal attempts so far this year. Sean McVay admitted their struggles with converting kicks have impacted how they address third- and fourth-down situations.

“It does. It’s something that – I was talking about it and there were some opportunities that you have to be considerate of. All right, are you operating in four down territory? Maybe different than what you had in previous situations,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “So I think you have to continue to monitor the ability to execute at a high level and if not, then maybe you’re saying, hey, we’re operating with a different mode and mindset. And so those are things that we’ll definitely have to identify and especially when every single game matters so much and points are at a premium and you’d like to be able to finish these drives where you’re just hopefully kicking extra points. But it certainly is something that comes into the thought process, especially given the things that you mentioned.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said CB Devon Witherspoon is practicing but did not sound as optimistic about LB Jordyn Brooks who is dealing with a sore ankle. As for S Jamal Adams, Carroll added he “may be able to bounce” back this week. ( is practicing but did not sound as optimistic about LBwho is dealing with a sore ankle. As for S, Carroll added he “may be able to bounce” back this week. ( John Boyle