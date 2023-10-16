NFC Notes: Sean McVay, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy said he needed to make better plays on Sunday despite being down two of the team’s top playmakers in RB Christian McCaffrey and WR Deebo Samuel.

“Obviously they’re playmakers really good playmakers and so it hurts, but at the same time, we got guys to be able to come in and make plays, too,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon noted that it was the fourth time this season the Cardinals led in the second half but still only have one win to show this season.

“We’ve got to take a good, hard look with the coaches when we get later into ball games, are we giving our guys chances to execute at a high level,” Gannon said, via Eric Williams of Fox Sports. “Because it doesn’t matter how many plays we’ve got on the sheet, it’s what can we execute. So, that’s our job. We’ve got to do a better job of that.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay has recommitted to the run game now that RB Kyren Williams had another strong outing in Week 6.

“We wanted to be able to let them set their pads and go downhill,” McVay said, via Eric Williams of Fox Sports. “He was running like a man on a mission today. I thought he saw the holes great. We were able to create great removal at the point of attack. He was able to press it the right way and be able to level it off. And then he ran through some tackles to create big-time explosives.”

According to Ian Rapoport Ronnie Rivers is believed to have a PCL sprain that could keep him out a few weeks with an MRI pending. Williams suffered an ankle injury and will undergo an MRI, and backup RBis believed to have a PCL sprain that could keep him out a few weeks with an MRI pending.