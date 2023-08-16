NFC Notes: Sean McVay, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

“I’m not,” Shanahan said after the game, per the team’s official transcript. “It’s unfortunate because I know the pressure on him and everyone’s looking. And I know he missed those two today. He’s been great in practice. He’s hit them all.”

“It’s something to learn from,” Moody said of the missed kicks. “We’re just going to go through a different routine, I guess, to deal with the extra time between the kick. But a lot of good learning experiences for the first game. Second field goal, that was tough. Felt confident in it. Fifty-eight yards, it’s a longer one, but I had all the confidence in the world that I could go out there and nail it and just kind of wash away the first one. The first one felt good. It just happens. I’m glad it happened now. There’s a lot to learn from it. Watch the tape, stuff like that, and move on to the next one.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon told reporters he isn’t sure when QB Kyler Murray is coming off of the PUP list. (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay says he will be paying close attention to third-round defenders Byron Young and Kobie Turner, as he needs both to step up and be playmakers in their first NFL season.

“I think it’s just continuing to understand how the urgency is required, what kind of conditioning you need to be in when you are playing real tackle football,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “Byron ended up playing 23 snaps. It was unfortunate to get the face mask because I thought that was a great effort where he worked an edge on the tackle, bulled him, and he’s trying to fight to get free and not connected to that guy as he is trying to make a great play and ends up kind of just clipping the face mask. With Kobie, I thought he did a really good job as the game went on. He only got 20 snaps, but he’s a guy that plays with relentless motor and effort, understands the techniques and the fundamentals that (defensive line coach) Eric Henderson and (assistant defensive line coach) AC Carter are teaching, and think he’s only going to get better. But both of those guys are guys that we are counting on, and I think that experience that they accumulated last night and moving forward will be very beneficial to them for them being ready to go for the season.”