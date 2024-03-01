NFC Notes: Stetson Bennett, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said they don’t plan any defensive overhauls this offseason after parting ways with former DC Steve Wilks.

“We like who we are, what we do as a defense,” Lynch said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “I don’t think we want to have some wholesale departure from that. I know we don’t. We like the style that we play — four-down front that attacks.”

Lynch said interviewing different candidates sometimes gives them new ideas of ways to deploy their defense.

“A lot of times, these ideas come up in these interviews,” Lynch said. “Perhaps there’s a candidate out there that blows us away. If anything, we’ll learn a lot from that person. You never know.”

Lynch mentioned they are looking to re-sign restricted free agent WR Jauan Jennings and are hopeful about reaching an agreement.

“There may be an opportunity to do that. Just have to see where that goes, if we can kind of come to an agreement there,” Lynch said.

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said the offensive line is where he’s looking at first this offseason and would also like to add playmakers to their offense for QB Kyler Murray.

“Offensive line, in my mind, that’s where I look to first because there are five guys with a tough job in the run game and pass game,” Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “And then, how many playmakers can we surround Kyler with, and that comes in all shapes and sizes.”

Washington DE Bralen Trice had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams including the Cardinals. (David Newton)

had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams including the Cardinals. (David Newton) The Cardinals met with Alabama CB Terrion Arnold at the Combine. (Donnie Druin)

Rams

Rams COO Kevin Demoff said QB Stetson Bennett‘s presence wouldn’t prevent the team from drafting another developmental quarterback prospect.

“I don’t think that that would discourage us from taking another swing at a quarterback prospect but it has to be the right one,” Demoff said, via Rams Wire. “When you walk in thinking you need it is when you make mistakes.”

GM Les Snead said the Rams have had discussions with S John Johnson III and CB Ahkello Witherspoon about what their roles could be in 2024. (Adam Grosbard)

said the Rams have had discussions with S and CB about what their roles could be in 2024. (Adam Grosbard) Snead expects both to test the market after playing on veteran minimum deals in 2023.

Rams WR Demarcus Robinson ‘s one-year deal with the Rams has a base value of $4 million, including a $1.5 million signing bonus and a $2.5 million base salary, none of which is guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

‘s one-year deal with the Rams has a base value of $4 million, including a $1.5 million signing bonus and a $2.5 million base salary, none of which is guaranteed. (Over The Cap) Robinson can earn up to $1 million in incentives, including $166,666.67 for playing 35 percent of the snaps, $333,333.33 for 45 percent, and $500,000 for 50 percent. (Pro Football Talk)

Another series of incentives up to $500,000 is triggered if the Rams make the playoffs or finish better than No. 7 in total offense. It’s the same progression as above, but the triggers are playing 40, 50 and 60 percent of the snaps respectively.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports the Patriots offered Rams TE coach Nick Caley their offensive coordinator job and on a very competitive salary, but he elected to turn it down and remain in Los Angeles. The Rams added passing game coordinator to his title.

their offensive coordinator job and on a very competitive salary, but he elected to turn it down and remain in Los Angeles. The Rams added passing game coordinator to his title. Washington DE Bralen Trice had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams including the Rams. (David Newton)