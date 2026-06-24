NFC Notes: Stetson Bennett, Paris Johnson Jr., 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle has a warning for teams considering taking on WR Brandon Aiyuk, given that he hasn’t seen him since… well, he can’t really remember, but he thinks it’s likely been eight months to a year.

“The last time I saw Aiyuk was, call it Week 6, 7, or 8. I don’t really know,” Kittle said,via Pro Football Talk. “I used to make it a habit of mine to go out early in the morning before meetings to watch him train because he’d always be out there early, and I watched him run over 22 miles an hour and stop on a dime. So, he’s still got it, or at least that was a year, eight months ago, so I don’t really know. But you guys have fun with that, I guess . . . You have fun with all that comes with it.”

Cardinals

Cardinals LT Paris Johnson is spending time with his family back in Ohio this offseason and said he isn’t focused on getting a new contract, even though he will now face DE Myles Garrett twice a year in the NFC West.

“My goal is just to be the best version of me today,” Johnson said, via the team website. “That’s the only thing on my mind. I know the contract stuff will work itself out in the timing. It always does, especially in the tackle market. It happens when it happens. I’m not worried about that right now because it’s not going to help me block anyone in front of me.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay had praise for QB Stetson Bennett, who has taken leaps forward in his progression since being drafted by the team after a collegiate championship win at Georgia.

“I’ve seen tremendous growth,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team website. “I think he’s done a really nice job. He’s earning the confidence of his teammates in terms of commanding the huddle. Then, he’s done a lot of good stuff in terms of reading with his feet. [Associate coordinator/quarterbacks coach] Dave Ragone does such a good job with those guys as a whole, but both he and Ty have had good growth. Stetson especially, I think he’s had a really good last couple of weeks, and I’ve been proud of him.”