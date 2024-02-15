NFC Notes: Steve Wilks, Leonard Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

4 9ers

Early this week, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he didn’t expect any more coaches to leave their staff, including DC Steve Wilks. On Wednesday, Shanahan announced that he had fired Wilks.

“I’ve been sleeping on this for a few nights and trying to come up with a few tough decisions, but this morning, I relieved Steve Wilks of his duties,” Shanahan explained, via PFT. “A really tough decision because it really says nothing about Steve as a man or as a football coach. He’s exactly what we wanted as a man. He is a great football coach. But just where we’re going and where we’re at with our team from a scheme standpoint and things like that, looking through it all throughout the year, through these last few days, I felt pretty strongly that this was a decision that was best for our organization. And even though it was one I didn’t want to make, it was something that once I realized that I think a different direction is what’s best for our organization, then it’s something that I have to do. So let him know this morning, and I know I wasn’t able to let you guys know yesterday because I wasn’t sure about it yesterday. But I am now, and that’s the case, and I wanted to let you guys know firsthand.”

Earlier in the week, Shanahan said he thought the defense performed well overall in the Super Bowl and was a big reason for their success this year.

“I thought they’re one of the reasons that we got this far,” Shanahan said. “I thought they did a number of good things. They did a lot of good things in that game (Super Bowl LVIII), too. Just like our whole team. Our team did a bunch of good things this year but came up short in the last game.”

Some potential candidates who could make sense to replace Wilks, per the Athletic's Matt Barrows, include Texans LB coach Chris Kiffin, Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel, Colts LB coach Richard Smith, Texans passing game coordinator Cory Undlin or former Chargers HC Brandon Staley.

Kiffin, Manuel, Smith and Undlin all have been assistants for or with Shanahan in the past, while Staley is the protege of Vic Fangio who Shanahan has consulted with often in the past.

Barrows adds LB coach Johnny Holland, DL coach Kris Kocurek and defensive pass game coordinator/nickel coach Nick Sorensen are internal options.

However, Holland has had to take time off in the past to deal with health concerns, Kocurek seems content and well-compensated to work with just the defensive line, and bumping all the way up to DC would be a big leap for Sorensen.

Aaron Wilson reports the Commanders are hiring 49ers assistant defensive line coach Darryl Tapp as their new defensive line coach.

BYU QB Kedon Slovis had extended meeting time with the 49ers at the Shrine Bowl, among other teams (Ryan Fowler)

Cardinals

Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline notes Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd has 30 official visits scheduled during the upcoming draft process, due in large part to not receiving an invite to the Combine. Teams want to do their homework as Boyd tore up the Shrine Bowl.

Pauline doesn't explicitly say if they are one of the teams with a visit scheduled but notes the Cardinals are among the teams that have shown a lot of interest.

Georgia State OT Travis Glover was also not invited to the Combine despite earning a late call-up to the Senior Bowl. He has 11 official top 30 draft visits scheduled. Pauline doesn't say if one of those is with the Cardinals but notes they're one of the teams who seem hot on Glover.

Seahawks

Seahawks DL Leonard Williams, who is set to enter the open market after Seattle traded a second and a fifth-round pick for him at the deadline last season, said he’s enjoyed his time in Seattle and is “open-minded” about his future.

“I definitely like being here,” Williams said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “I feel like guys brought me in with open arms. It’s been fun playing here. I feel like I’ve thrived in the system and this environment. I love the fans, love the stadium, love Seattle as a city. But, you know, you never know going forward, so I’m just going into it open-minded.”

Williams feels he has shown leadership since being acquired by the Seahawks and feels “fresh” after playing in 18 games.

“I think I showed good leadership,” Williams said. “I’m obviously about to be in Year 10 next year, but I played 18 games this year, and I feel fresh. I don’t think I’m feeling the years, honestly. I feel like I probably have five, six, seven more years in me, to be honest. I feel like I can play in this league for a long time. I think I showed them I can stop the run, I can pass rush, and I’m a good player to have on the team.”

USF OL Donovan Jennings felt his meeting with the Seahawks at the Shrine Bowl was one of the ones that went the best. (Justin Melo)