NFC Notes: Talanoa Hufanga, Stetson Bennett, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on bringing in DT Maliek Collins: “We were pumped to get Maliek, I mean just what he’s done here in these last few years. We love how much football he’s played how healthy he stayed and we really wanted to add some guys we thought had some good health history.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Shanahan said they expect S Talanoa Hufanga to return from his ACL injury “sometime in training camp,” per David Lombardi.
Cardinals
- Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon had praise for QB Kyler Murray: “Everything we’ve asked of him, he’s gone above and beyond. … From a standpoint of respect and love and care, we hit it off. We feel really good about where he is and where he wants to go.” (Mike Garafolo)
- Louisville CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. has a 30 visit with the Cardinals on his schedule. (Justin Melo)
Rams
- Rams HC Sean McVay touched on 2023 fourth-round QB Stetson Bennett, who will be present at offseason workouts: “I haven’t had a chance to talk to him yet but it sounds like he’s doing well…. Looking forward to getting him back and seeing how he’s feeling, and we’ll just take it a day at time with him.” (Gary Klein)
- McVay on new backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo: “He’s a guy who’s been kicking our ass for years.” (Ben Volin)
- Rams GM Les Snead said they plan to have Bennett with the team during offseason workouts, and Bennett is currently in Dallas preparing for the season. (Gary Klein)
- Snead also mentioned it’s likely they would have LB Ernest Jones play his fourth season before they discuss a potential extension. (Klein)
- Rams QB Matthew Stafford and WR Cooper Kupp will both play the 2024 season on their current cap numbers and they won’t restructure, per Snead. He also adds Kupp is healthy. (Jourdan Rodrigue)
- Snead was impressed with how QB Carson Wentz came in midseason last year but feels new Garoppolo is a “better system fit” for McVay’s offense as a backup. (Rodrigue)
