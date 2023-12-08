NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, Commanders, Cowboys

Terry McLaurin

When asked about not recording any receptions in Week 13 against the Dolphins, Commanders WR Terry McLaurin admitted it was frustrating but will continue putting forward a lot of effort.

“I ran a lot of cardio,” McLaurin said, via CommandersWire. “It happens; it comes with it when it’s tough. Yeah, it’s frustrating, but I’m going to keep coming in and practicing and playing hard.”

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said McLaurin and OC Eric Bieniemy have spoken about the receiver’s issues with his lack of usage.

“Yeah, I’ve talked with Terry before, and we’ve talked about those things, and I know he’s talked to Eric, and he’s gone in, and he and EB have good conversations from what I understand,” Rivera said.

Rivera thinks McLaurin took a good approach to express his frustration.

“That’s then to me that’s the way you handle it is you go in and you talk directly. I think that’s big of what he’s been doing. It’s been big of him to come in and fight the frustration and talk about it if that’s what needs to be,” Rivera said.

Commanders

Lions second-round DB Brian Branch said he was told by the Commanders that they would select him at 16 if he was still available.

“The team I for sure thought that was going to get me was the Commanders at No. 16,” Branch said, via PFT. “I felt like, you know, they told me that if I’m still available at 16, they were going to get me. But I guess you can never take their word, somebody’s word. You got to let it play out. But everything happens for a reason. So I’m glad I’m with Detroit.”

Cowboys

Cowboys DB coach Al Harris said he sees elements of Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers in the way QB Dak Prescott is now playing. Harris played with both in his time with the Packers.

“Both of those guys, you see a little bit of Favre as far as the older brother out there with the guys, and then you see elements of A-Rod as far as making the check… and going to it, that is off the charts right now. I see a little bit of both those guys in him,” Harris said in an interview with ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“You can tell he’s comfortable. before he was playing quarterback, right now he’s playing football, just all in all,” he added. “He’s doing an excellent job just seeing everything, seeing from the guy’s splits, making checks. Just looking at the quarterback play, he’s doing everything that he needs to do.”