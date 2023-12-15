NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, Tommy DeVito, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Sam Howell said he wants to get WR Terry McLaurin more involved and praised the veteran receiver’s professionalism.

“Terry’s obviously a great player, great person, great leader, great teammate. He’s definitely a role model for not only me but so many people in that locker room. Obviously, we haven’t been able to get him the football as much as we’d like to. I got to do a better job of it; we all got to do a better job of it. But I think the way he’s handled it, the way he’s been just so professional ever since I’ve been here about everything, just the way he goes about his life and just how he handles things on the field, off the field, it’s exactly what you want. He’s a special person, a special player,” Howell said, via CommandersWire.

Howell thinks he has a good relationship with all of their receivers but they can still grow together to limit mistakes.

“I think we can still grow and get better with each other, and the more football we play with each other, the better we’ll get with one another. But I feel like we’re in a good place and I don’t think that’s the reason for any miscues or anything like that.”

Howell stressed they take practice “very seriously,” but must execute at a higher level.

“I think we practice well, we practice hard, we take practice very seriously, take every single rep that we get very seriously…So, I feel good about my relationship with those guys and our chemistry. We just got to do a better job of executing on the field.”

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said the month of December is an important time to build confidence going into the playoffs.

“It’s always important in December. There’s confidence that comes in these games, and I’m looking forward to the competition of it,” McCarthy said, via CowboysWire.

McCarthy thinks Dallas’ next three games being the Bills, Dolphins, and Lions is “great preparation” for the postseason.

“To play in these kind of games, I think, is great preparation for playoff football, because these are going to be juggernauts,” McCarthy said. “I think this is what you need as part of that opportunity to win and grow.”

As for traveling to Buffalo for Week 15, McCarthy feels successful teams must prove they can “win anywhere.”

“Your team has to be able to be built to go win anywhere, and that’s the reality of this league.”

Giants

Giants QB Tomy DeVito‘s agent, Sean Stellato, said it’s his dream to get his client a long-term deal to stay in New York as their starting quarterback.

“My dream is for him to be the starting quarterback and get a long-term deal with the New York Giants. I have no doubt he can win this job,” Stellato said, via GiantsWire.