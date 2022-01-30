NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Bruce Arians, Buccaneers, Saints, Sean Payton

Buccaneers
- Despite reports that Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians has allowed his staff to look for jobs elsewhere, the Athletic’s Greg Auman says Arians has told him this is false and he’s handling his staff like he would any other year.
- CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry looks at the cap impact of Buccaneers QB Tom Brady‘s potential retirement, noting no matter what Tampa Bay will likely wait until after June 1 to process it to help split up the dead money charge.
- They could also lower Brady’s base salary to the minimum, which would be a sure sign his decision is final, to pick up immediate cap room before June 1. That would give them $11 million in additional space.
- Corry adds the Buccaneers would also have the right to ask for $16 million of Brady’s signing bonus back but that’s a team policy and they may or may not exercise it.
- Brady is not waiting to retire until after the deferred portion of his roster bonus vests, contrary to some reports. He’s already earned that money and doesn’t need to be on the roster to collect it. (Auman)
Saints
- Saints GM Mickey Loomis does not believe the team need to go into a full rebuild following the departure of HC Sean Payton: “That doesn’t mean it can’t be improved and built upon, but as Sean said, he’s leaving it in a much better place than when he got here.” (Katherine Terrell)
- Loomis says he along with others including owner Gayle Benson will be involved in the hiring of the team’s next head coach. (Amie Just)
- Loomis also said the team has great candidates to interview both in-house and from around the league: “We do have great candidates in the building and yet we recognize there are great candidates outside the building. We want to go through the whole process, that’s the fair thing to do and the right thing to do for the Saints.” (Terrell)
- Loomis noted that DC Dennis Allen is an “excellent candidate” but added that the team would still consider others as well. (Terrell)
Sean Payton
- Chris Mortensen reports that any teams that reached out to Sean Payton via back channels never contacted GM Mickey Loomis.
- Mortensen also notes that Payton has three years left on his deal and is unsure of what he wants to do next at this time.
- If the Saints do want to trade Payton, they can base the compensation on past deals, such as the Buccaneers giving the Raiders two first-round picks and two second-round picks along with $8 million in cash for HC Jon Gruden back in 2002.
