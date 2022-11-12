NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady told reporters that he has absolutely no regrets about reversing his decision to retire amid the team’s struggle so far this season.

“Zero, no. Definitely not,” Brady said, via ESPN. “I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete and I spoke to the team about it and they were excited to have me back. I don’t really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”

Jeremy Fowler notes Buccaneers Rachaad White could wind up seeing more carries this week in Germany as the team is looking to improve their rushing attack and have a high opinion of the rookie. RBcould wind up seeing more carries this week in Germany as the team is looking to improve their rushing attack and have a high opinion of the rookie.

Falcons

Following Thursday’s loss to the Panthers, Falcons HC Arthur Smith wouldn’t say whether QB Marcus Mariota will continue starting and that they must put “the right guys in the right spots.”

“I know those are popular narratives, those are the easy questions to ask,” Smith said, via ProFootballTalk. “But as a whole football team, we’ve got to do a better job, starting with myself. So, we look every week to make sure we’ve got the right guys in the right spots.”

Smith declined to focus on the quarterback position and pointed out that they’ve had opportunities to win over the last two weeks.

“You can make it about the quarterback, how about the team?” Smith said. “We had an opportunity at the end of the fourth quarter the last two weeks, and a lot of different ways, and a lot of different phases where we’ve got to get better. And we’ve got an opportunity to do that with seven games left.”

Panthers

Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman rushed for 130 yards and one touchdown in Thursday’s win over the Falcons. He had high praise for the offensive line following the game.

“The way they’re creating those holes and moving those guys I just benefit from the hard work they put in,” Foreman said, via David Newton of ESPN.

Foreman said he already planned his touchdown celebration prior to springing his 12-yard run for the score.

“I just kind of had it planned out already,” Foreman said. “It’s like we ran duo first, and I’m like if I pop it I’m going into the stands. Then the play after that I got the ball again and I was like, ‘If I get this, I’m going into the stands.'”