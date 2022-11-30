NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady said on his Let’s Go! podcast that he is still committed to playing and loves the game.

“I love competing still, but, you know, at this point, like people always say, it’s day-to-day, game-to-game at this point,” Brady said. “And really I’m just focused on what we need to do to improve this week and go out and practice. And that’s what I’ve always enjoyed about football. I love the sport, so I love the preparation for it.”