NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady said on his Let’s Go! podcast that he is still committed to playing and loves the game.
“I love competing still, but, you know, at this point, like people always say, it’s day-to-day, game-to-game at this point,” Brady said. “And really I’m just focused on what we need to do to improve this week and go out and practice. And that’s what I’ve always enjoyed about football. I love the sport, so I love the preparation for it.”
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes that no one knows what Brady plans to do in 2023, whether it’s retiring for good or play another season.
- However, Howe thinks if Brady plays again, he’ll at least want some assurances from the Buccaneers of how they plan to fix the issues they’ve had this year with play-calling and on the offensive line, or he could leave for a new team in free agency. He’s not under contract past this season.
Falcons
- Although Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (knee) is out for the rest of 2022, HC Arthur Smith isn’t concerned that his injury will linger into next season: “Nothing that concerns us going into 2023.” (Tori McElhaney)
Panthers
- According to the Athletic’s Joe Person, Panthers owner Dave Tepper likes the job interim HC Steve Wilks is doing but needs to see how the final five games play out before deciding on whether to remove the interim tag.
- He also adds the team will go through a thorough search process even if they do end up hiring Wilks.
- Wilks said he talks with Tepper a lot but not about the future: “We don’t get into the future. I’m not about the future right now. It’s about winning the day. As I told you guys from Day 1, I’ve got 13 weeks. And I’m gonna try to do it my way within those 13 weeks and whatever happens at the end, we’ll deal with it.”
