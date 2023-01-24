NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that although a few teams expect Buccaneers QB Tom Brady to retire, and some others think Tampa Bay isn’t out of the running to keep him yet, the general consensus is that the Raiders are one of about three teams he’d consider playing for in 2023.

Brady was not prepared to answer any questions about his playing future on his podcast with Jim Gray. When asked about a timetable for his decision, Brady snapped: "If I knew what I was going to f—ing do I would've already f—ing done it. I'm taking it a day at a time." (Rick Stroud)

Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released his compensatory pick projections, which historically have been incredibly accurate, even more than the official NFL release at times. He projects the Buccaneers to receive fifth and seventh-round picks for the loss of S Jordan Whitehead and TE O.J. Howard.

Panthers

The Athletic’s Joe Person notes the Panthers have indicated to at least one candidate that they also plan to interview a group of finalists for their head coaching job.

Person says Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks remains in the mix, along with a bevy of other candidates with backgrounds on offense. That includes former Saints HC Sean Payton , though Person points out he’ll be expensive to acquire.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer says not to discount former Colts HC Frank Reich's chances of landing the Panthers' head coaching job.

Saints

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend that Raiders QB Derek Carr has begun doing his research on potential trade spots this offseason including the Saints.

“Derek Carr, he will be traded; that is the expectation. I’m told that he’s started to do his homework on prospective teams. He has a no-trade clause, so he’s got a lot of power here. The teams I talk to expect a variation of the Saints, the Commanders, and the Jets to all inquire. I’m told some teams have already made some early initial calls to the Raiders but still in the process of coming out of the season. There’s not a lot of traction yet. Expect this to heat up closer to the Super Bowl,” Fowler said.