NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Mike Garafolo reports that the Buccaneers are asking potential offensive coordinator candidates what they would do to help improve the passing game should QB Tom Brady return next season.

Former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski was unable to commit to returning when he contacted the team about playing around Thanksgiving but told them that his return in 2023 was a possibility. (Rick Stroud)

Georgia OC Todd Monken is believed to be the highest-paid offensive coordinator in college football at $2.01 million per year and is currently set to interview with both the Buccaneers and the Ravens for the same position. (Rick Stroud)

Panthers

Former Panthers HC Matt Rhule recalled Week 15 of the 2021 season where Cam Newton ran a bubble screen instead of an inside run the coaches had planned. When talking about the situation, Rhule explained that he regrets throwing Newton under the bus to the press.

“I wasn’t even thinking about it with Cam, I was thinking about it as being frustrated with us as coaches that we had that [situation]. We’re thinking that’s gonna be a quarterback run to get a yard. They rotated the safeties which changed the Mike point, so Cam knew he was in trouble. Cam is such a high-level thinker that he knew it and threw the bubble out. So, when they asked me after, I said we didn’t call that to throw a bubble, I didn’t want a bubble there,” said Rhule, via Panthers On Tap.

Rhule feels that he misspoke during the postgame press conference after having his emotions on high following the game. In the end, he apologized to Newton and they maintained a good relationship.

“You have like eight seconds to get ready for the postgame press conference and that’s one time it got away from me. I didn’t mean it, I apologized to Cam and he was great, ultimate professional,” said Rhule.

Saints

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post mentions that the Saints could be a team to watch for Browns QB Jacoby Brissett this offseason in a bridge quarterback role.