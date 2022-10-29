NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Saints

Tom Brady

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles is unsure if QB Tom Brady is being affected by his divorce and personal issues this season.

“I can’t say for sure,” Bowles said, via Pro Football Talk. “Tom is a very private person. He does his job when he’s out here and he smiles a lot and that’s really all you can go by. I think everybody — no matter what profession — [when] you go through some things, it’s how you handle it and come out of it. I’m sure he has something weighing on him when he leaves work and everything. I don’t know how much, I guess that’s a question for him.”

“Like I told the guys last week,” Bowles added. “It’s called life. You’re not going to have a day when you don’t deal with this type of stuff, whether you’re working or not. You can be on vacation and deal with the same thing. This is not a new or a different type of deal for a lot of people in the world. It’s life. You’re going to have this whether you’re a billionaire, you’re going to have this whether you’re broke. You’re going to have ups and downs, you’re going to have deaths in the family, and you’re going to have hard times. That’s just part of life. You’ve got to navigate as best you can and keep moving.”

Buccaneers

When asked if the Buccaneers may make any changes to their coaching staff following their Thursday night loss to the Ravens, HC Todd Bowles responded that “everything in on the table” right now.

“We’re going to talk about everything this weekend,” Bowles said, via ProFootballTalk. “When you’re not playing well, everything is on the table for us and we’ll discuss that as a staff.”

Bowles added that their staff has “a lot of work to do” going forward.

“We have a lot of work to do as coaches,” Bowles said.

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said that there is no timetable for WR Michael Thomas ‘ return from a foot injury but is confident that he’ll play again at some point this season. (Nick Underhill)

said that there is no timetable for WR ‘ return from a foot injury but is confident that he’ll play again at some point this season. (Nick Underhill) Allen declined to specify whether Thomas is dealing with turf toe.

Allen confirmed that Thomas and WR Jarvis Landry (rib) have been ruled out from Week 8. (Adam Schefter)