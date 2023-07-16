NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Miles Sanders, Bears, Buccaneers, Panthers,

Bears

Bears LT Braxton Jones thinks that first-round RT Darnell Wright is better than he was as a rookie and that he will do well in his first NFL season.

“I think he’ll do just great,” Jones said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “He’s ahead of where I was, for sure, coming into my rookie year. I think Darnell will be perfectly fine.”

Buccaneers

Bucs DB Antoine Winfield Jr. believes the organization is still reaching out to QB Tom Brady in hopes of a return.

“I’m sure we’re still reaching out to him trying to see if he’s trying to come back to the team,” Winfield said, via JoeBucsFan. “Hey, it could happen. Anything’s possible.”

Panthers

Panthers RB Miles Sanders is happy to continue being coached by former NFL RB Duce Staley in Carolina as both look to make a difference for the team in 2023.

“He means a lot. I swear,” Sanders said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He’s probably the main reason I came back. I have that connection with him. I know how he coaches. I know that he’s going to be the best out of me. Most importantly, he knows what I’m about, and he’s the one that drafted me. We’re going to get back to what we’ve been doing.”