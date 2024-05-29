NFC Notes: Trey Benson, Fred Warner, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Following a crushing loss in the Super Bowl, 49ers LB Fred Warner is looking to steer the team away from a Super Bowl hangover. Warner talked about learning from their 2020 loss and keeping the pressure on themselves to win.

“It doesn’t really matter,” Warner said, via Kyle Madson of the 49ers Wire. “You’ve gotta get right back on the horse and get back to work and make sure that you are better this time around than you were last time. Because if we all just show up and we’re like ‘we’re gonna be the exact same team. We’re gonna get back. We’ll figure out a way to pull it off next time.’ That’s just not how it works. You’ve gotta be better than before, and also learn from those mistakes which we will.”

“There’s plenty to get better from, things to learn. I’ve learned, unfortunately, too much in my career so far and I’m done learning. I want to go out there and put it to work.”

The 49ers signed OT Chris Hubbard to a one-year, $1.3775 million contract with $467,500 guaranteed including a $167,500 signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

Cardinals

Cardinals third-round RB Trey Benson explained his ties to the movie Forrest Gump from college. Benson also touched on his instant connection with teammate RB Michael Carter and how he feels the RBs on the team can help him from day one.

“Don’t get caught and don’t let anybody touch you,” Benson said, via Zach Gershman of the team’s website. “Once I get to the second level, my teammates used to call me Forrest Gump. Don’t get caught, just run. Hit your head on the goal post.”

“I know Michael Carter will make me better than I am right now. He, James Conner, and all of the other guys in the running back room.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said they are taking a cautious approach with recently signed OL Jonah Jackson this offseason after he missed time last year due to ankle, wrist, and knee injuries.

“We’re just being smart with him,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “He had some things after the season that we’re just not quite ready for… He’s done a lot of stuff as it relates to just jog throughs, the mental stuff, making good progress, but when he’ll be able to take part in the full 11-on-11 stuff, we expect that to happen at some point this offseason but right now we want to be smart with him.”