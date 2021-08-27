NFC Notes: Trey Lance, 49ers, A.J. Green, Cardinals, Sony Michel, Rams

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said while making an appearance on KNBR’s Murph & Mac Show that they are preparing certain packages for rookie QB Trey Lance which they haven’t shown this preseason.

“[I]f we are in a situation like that, yes, it’s difficult to prepare for,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebZone. “We haven’t shown a lot in the preseason, as well, in terms of the things we can do with both Trey and Jimmy. But that’s not only for us. That’s league-wide. You really don’t know, going into the first couple of games, what you’re going to see.”

Lynch added that they are “looking forward to” their sub-packages with Lance.

“But yeah, that is something that we kind of are looking forward to, the amount of time that people are going to have to put in, preparing for each quarterback.”

Lynch mentioned that they continue to evaluate Jimmy Garoppolo and Lance in Sunday’s preseason finale against the Raiders.

“We’re still looking for the answers and we’re going to throw these guys out there a little bit on Sunday and see if we find out a little more. You just take in as much information, and you see who gives us the best chance,” said Lynch.

Cardinals

Cardinals WR A.J. Green said he is fine not being the first option in an offense for the first time in his career.

“I’m always team-first,” Green said, via Bob McManaman. “When I was the guy in Cincinnati for 10 years, I always wanted another guy. I have Tyler Boyd and we had Marv Jones, we had some great guys. My thing is, I don’t want to be forced the ball and here, I don’t have to be forced the ball.

“You’ve got Hop on one side, you’ve got me on the other and you’ve got (Christian) Kirk working the middle. It creates a lot of matchups and that’s why I picked this place.”

DeAndre Hopkins mentioned that having Green on the team will only help his production.

“Oh, it’ll help me out a lot,” Hopkins said. “Obviously, having someone who can go get any kind of ball, run any type of route. He’s tall, but he still can play underneath and go in there with the linebackers. So for me, I think it will help me out a lot. You can’t just focus on me, having someone like that who can win the one-on-one nine times out of 10.

“I think he’s at the peak of his career. It makes me better to see him go out there and make catches and make plays. He makes me want to go out there and start competing and I love it. I definitely think it will help drive the safety away from me sometimes.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said not to read too much into their trade for RB Sony Michel as it relates to RB Darrell Henderson. McVay says their goal is for the two backs, who both have had injury issues, to help keep each other healthy throughout the entire year.

“There isn’t anything that we don’t feel like Darrell is capable of doing from a skill set,” McVay said via ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “It’s just really figuring out that sweet spot in terms of what is the right amount of snaps to give him to keep him fresh throughout the course of a 17-game season and hopefully more after that.”

Rams’ DL A’Shawn Robinson will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery on Thursday, according to HC Sean McVay: “A’Shawn, he’s going to have a little minor procedure on his knee so he’ll be out for the next few weeks.”