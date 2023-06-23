NFC Notes: Trey Lance, D.K. Metcalf, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter stated in an interview on the Pat McAfee Show that San Francisco never had a trade market this offseason for QB Trey Lance. Schefter added QB Brock Purdy is the undisputed starter and QB Sam Darnold might have the “edge” for the backup role.

“There was no trade market for Trey Lance and the 49ers didn’t have any trade talks with teams…Brock Purdy if he’s healthy is the number one and my guess going into camp is that Sam Darnold has the edge to be number two,” Schefter said.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said he’s been really impressed with fifth-round WR Puka Nacua‘s ability to quickly learn their system,

“It’s been really impressive how quickly he’s gotten up to speed,” McVay said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think you can’t say enough about [WR coach] Eric Yarber, [assistant] KJ Black, [pass game specialist] Jake Peetz, those guys have done a great job and he’s really conscientious. Matthew [Stafford] has done a great job of really just kind of taking him under his wing and being able to kind of just help give those little nuances, having Cooper [Kupp] back.”

McVay thinks Nacua is a good representation of the culture Los Angeles’ receivers have created over the years.

“So he’s smart, he’s conscientious. It’s hard to really compare to anybody because a lot of those guys, whether you talk about Robert [Woods’s] first year, Cooper’s rookie year, having Sammy [Watkins] but then ended up having Brandin Cooks, there’s been a standard set in that room where there’s been really conscientious players. Even if you go with Josh Reynolds, how quickly Van [Jefferson] has done a great job of grasping the offense. And so, he’s a guy that we’re expecting him to come in, expecting him to be able to contribute and compete. Every spot is going to be earned on this team, but I really like what he’s done and I think it’s a credit to everybody around him and his conscientiousness.”

Seahawks

When looking back at last season, Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf thinks he unsuccessfully tried to fill the role of Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson as vocal leaders but feels the duty was best left to QB Geno Smith, CB Quandre Diggs and DT Al Woods.

“I mean, when you lose guys like Bobby and Russ, you try to force yourself into roles that you think you can fulfill,” Metcalf said, via ProFootballTalk. “And that just wasn’t my role. That’s Geno [Smith’s] role to be a vocal leader. He’s the quarterback, the one calling the plays, he’s the one saying ‘hut’. Last year it was Quandre [Diggs] and Al [Woods]. Just me fitting into my role of just bringing up a young guy, just showing them what it takes to be a professional, just things I’ve learned from guys like Bobby and Russ, instead of just vocally saying it, just doing it myself. And if they want to do it along with me they can. If not, they can find their way.”

Metcalf thinks he’s always been a player who leads by example instead of using his voice.

“I mean, I’ve never done it,” Metcalf said. “So it was just fairly new to me. And I didn’t do it for a reason leading up to that point. I’m a guy that works hard and leads by example.”