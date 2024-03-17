NFC Notes: Trey Lance, Drew Lock, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the “arrow is pointing up” on QB Trey Lance.

“The arrow’s really up,” Jones said, via Cowboys Wire. “He’s exceeded expectations as a person, as a worker.”

Jones added Lance is everything the team hoped he would be when they traded for him last year.

“He’s very much what we had planned on, hoped,” Jones confirmed. “When we gave the pick, we knew we would be paying the bonus right now. That was a part of the same decision. That’s been reinforced by what he’s been with the team and the person he is, potentially the player.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is looking forward to seeing the offensive system OC Kellen Moore creates in Philadelphia.

“He’s been highly successful, and we’ve been highly successful,” Sirianni said, via Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. “I’m really looking forward to meshing what he’s really done well with the things that we’ve done really well. Again, I think it’s going to be a really good match.”

Sirianni also brought in QB coach Doug Nussmeier and offensive assistant Kyle Valero to their staff, while also retaining seven offensive coaches like passing-game coordinator Kevin Patullo and OL coach Jeff Stoutland. He thinks their new coaches will mesh well with their holdovers.

“We know those are really good coaches,” Sirianni said. “Have a lot of faith in them. It’s the meshing of two systems to grow in both systems and put the best product on the field. That’s why that’s kind of stayed similar because we’re going to be doing different things, but we’re also going to be doing things we’re successful at.”

Sirianni feels he has an opportunity to continue growing as a coach in 2024 and believes their new coaches, like Moore, will help his development.

“(I was) excited about the opportunity to grow,” Sirianni said. “You’ve always got to be growing in this league because there’s so many good coaches, there’s so many good players that you’ve got to be in constant growth.”

Giants

According to Art Stapleton, Seahawks GM John Schneider saying the Giants promised QB Drew Lock a chance to start is not true and that was never made during their negotiation.

saying the Giants promised QB a chance to start is not true and that was never made during their negotiation. Lock said he has a strong relationship with QB Daniel Jones , and the team made it clear Jones will be the starter. (Dan Salomone)

, and the team made it clear Jones will be the starter. (Dan Salomone) Lock mentioned he had a good pre-draft interview with New York and thought there was a possibility he would end up there originally. (Salomone)

New Eagles DE Bryce Huff said the Giants were among the teams who had shown interest in him. (Jimmy Kempski)