NFC Notes: Trey Lance, Isaiah Simmons, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon addressed the team’s decision to trade S Isaiah Simmons to the Giants for a seventh-round pick.

“I don’t think it was an issue of what Isaiah did, he did everything that we asked him to do,” Gannon said via Darren Urban of the team website. “Moving forward we feel this is the best way we want to play football against other people. We’re going to try and put the best guys out there that can function and do the best job.”

Simmons played safety in college but started out at linebacker in the NFL after being selected with the No. 8 pick. He changed positions a couple of different times and Arizona had been trying him out at safety this summer. Although he had a rough performance in the preseason game against the Chiefs, Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said that wasn’t the trigger for the trade.