NFC Notes: Trey Lance, Isaiah Simmons, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
- When asked why the 49ers didn’t trade Trey Lance despite HC Kyle Shanahan preferring Brock Purdy as their starting quarterback, Mike Silver of the SF Chronicle responded San Francisco never even got offered a fifth-round pick in exchange for Lance.
- Josh Kendall of The Athletic would be “very surprised” if the Falcons became interested in Lance, who was just named San Francisco’s third-string quarterback behind Sam Darnold.
- Shanahan said they gave Lance Wednesday off from practice after delivering the news: “Watching how Trey was when he talked, we just thought it was better, ‘Hey, take the day off, get away a little bit. Clear your head some. We’ll talk later in the afternoon and we’ll get you back in here tomorrow.'” (David Lombardi)
- Shanahan claims the team isn’t giving up on Lance and he hopes he ends up staying: “This isn’t a thing where we’re giving up on Trey… You only get so many reps at it. We feel starting about 10 days ago Sam really separated himself, and we got to keep it real in that way.” (Nick Wagoner)
- It sounds like Lance will have some input into how things unfold, with Shanahan saying they want to try to “do right” by Lance and Lynch adding: “If we could find a landing spot for Trey that is a really good one for him and works for our organization, that’s not something we’d turn a blind eye to.” (Eric Branch)
- San Francisco is also still dealing with DE Nick Bosa‘s holdout. Says Lynch: “I don’t like the situation… We’re in communication with his reps. He’s a special player, he’s going to get a special contract. I can tell you that.” (Wagoner)
Cardinals
Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon addressed the team’s decision to trade S Isaiah Simmons to the Giants for a seventh-round pick.
“I don’t think it was an issue of what Isaiah did, he did everything that we asked him to do,” Gannon said via Darren Urban of the team website. “Moving forward we feel this is the best way we want to play football against other people. We’re going to try and put the best guys out there that can function and do the best job.”
Simmons played safety in college but started out at linebacker in the NFL after being selected with the No. 8 pick. He changed positions a couple of different times and Arizona had been trying him out at safety this summer. Although he had a rough performance in the preseason game against the Chiefs, Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said that wasn’t the trigger for the trade.
“With all these decisions, it’s a culmination,” Ossenfort said. “We won’t make a snap judgement on one game or one play or anything like that. It’s a culmination of since we all got here, in the spring, in camp and a decision we came to, and not a reaction.”
Rams
Rams HC Sean McVay said it’s still to be determined whether or not TE Hunter Long starts the season on the PUP list.
“I’m not sure about that. I hope that he can get out here,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “I know he has really worked hard to try to be available. It’s been incredibly frustrating for him and he’s doing everything that he can.”
