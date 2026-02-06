NFC Notes: Trey McBride, Bijan Robinson, Ian Cunningham, Cardinals, Falcons

Cardinals

Cardinals TE Trey McBride was elected to his second Pro Bowl and earned first-team All-Pro honors after recording 126 receptions for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. McBride is soaking in being at the Pro Bowl.

“Yeah, it’s crazy,” McBride said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “Honestly, it’s really cool to be up there with Ja’Marr Chase, all these guys that lead the league every year, all these stud receivers that do it. Just to be in the same conversation as those guys means a lot to me.”

McBride still thinks he’s far from being the best tight end in the NFL and names players like George Kittle and Travis Kelce as veterans with a high pedigree.

“I think I’m a great tight end, I just don’t think I’m the best,” McBride said. “I feel like I’m considered one of the top tight ends, but I got to just keep proving myself each and every day, each and every week, every year. I’ve had a good couple years, but [49ers tight end George] Kittle, [Chiefs tight end Travis] Kelce, these guys have had eight, nine years of that.”

McBride thinks his strong points are his ability to get open and reel in catches.

“I get the ball a ton, but I feel like I can catch the ball and get open a lot and I feel good,” McBride said. “I feel young and I don’t think that’s going to change anytime soon.”

The Cardinals are hiring Miami running backs coach Matt Merritt as their new running backs coach. (Pete Thamel)

Falcons

When mic’d up at the Pro Bowl, Falcons RB Bijan Robinson gave a ringing endorsement of new HC Kevin Stefanski, adding that OC Tommy Rees will call their plays.

“Kevin Stefanski, he’s fire bro,” Robinson said, via PFT. “I like him a lot, and his offensive scheme. Tommy Rees, he’s the OC, but he’ll call the plays.”

Falcons

Falcons’ new GM Ian Cunningham described his vision for Atlanta’s roster, saying he wants players to be “smart, tough, physical, physically and mentally tough.”

“We’re going to be smart, tough, physical, physically and mentally tough,” Cunningham said, via FalconsWire. “That’s a part of the process that we’re going to instill and push with our scouting staff — both college and pro scouting. We’re going to look at those things along the way. That’s what we’re going to be. That’s what we’re going to be built on.”

Cunningham notably worked as an area scout with the Ravens from 2013 to 2016, and was the Eagles’ director of college scouting from 2017 to 2021. President of football Matt Ryan said one of Cunningham’s selling points was his experience as a scout.

“One of the biggest selling points for us on Ian was his experience in all areas on scouting,” Ryan said. “He has touched it all. And I think for the general manager position an understanding of what those positions go through and what the expectations for them are was very important to us through that process. So we are very excited about the experience that he brings to the Atlanta Falcons.”

Ryan added that they wanted someone who was “well-versed” in scouting and could guide their entire front office.

“We were looking for someone in this position that was well-versed in terms of their experience and has touched all the different parts of scouting,” Ryan said. “That was something that was important for us because there’s a lot that falls under Ian’s control. So you want somebody who is comfortable, who understands each individual’s role in his department. So that was something that was really big. Aligned vision on how to build a football team, on what wins games, on the types of players that you want to bring in the building.”