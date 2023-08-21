NFC Notes: Zach Charbonnet, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was pleased with QB Brock Purdy‘s return and thinks he had a strong performance in the preseason.

“I thought he did real good, all the plays that he had he made and I don’t think he had a bad one,” Shanahan told reporters, via NFL.com. “Yeah, no, it felt really good just to be out there with the guys in a game environment. Obviously, just get the nerves out a little bit,” Purdy said. “Just the buildup to a game and everything, and then being able to get an early completion to Deebo and get things rolling. So, it felt really good to be able to get out there and drive and honestly, just be in a game environment, like I said. So, yeah, I’m excited about it.”

“Just keep honing in on the little details and stuff throughout the week, trying to be accurate as best as possible at practice,” Purdy added. “Obviously, chip away at trying to take away from the mistakes at practice and feel you know, not perfect, but get close to it. And so, I want to be able to practice consistently and come Week One, be ready to rip it. So, we’re getting there.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay doesn’t have a solid update on the injury status regarding LT Joseph Noteboom but is hoping he will be returning to practice this week.

“I’m hopeful. It’s day-to-day. I have much better clarity on Cooper (Kupp) and on Derion Kendrick that they’re going to go,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “With Joe, it’s kind of a fingers crossed. And then if not, then next week is where we anticipate the thumbs up, but I would love for him to be able to go if possible.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll has high praise for rookie RB Zach Charbonnet from his preseason performances.

“We feel like we already know who we got — we think we’ve got a hell of a football player,” Carroll told Michael Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “There’s so much stuff that he does well… He’s explosive. He’s consistent. He’s really smart. You can totally count on the guy.”

Carroll said QB Drew Lock will return soon from a knee strain that occurred on a play when he hyperextended his knee. (Brady Henderson)