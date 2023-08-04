NFC Notes: Zack Martin, Cowboys, Eagles, Seahawks

Cowboys

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy says he’s not worried about G Zack Martin whenever he eventually reports back to the team: “Everything we’re doing here and now, Zack already has. Zack will be just fine.”

says he’s not worried about G whenever he eventually reports back to the team: “Everything we’re doing here and now, Zack already has. Zack will be just fine.” McCarthy doesn’t think the team needs to add a goalline back, citing the current group of Tony Pollard , Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle as sufficient: “You have phone booth runs, and I like Tony in a phone booth. He’s a crease runner… Tony has that run instinct. I think Malik and Rico do, too.” (Gehlken)

, and as sufficient: “You have phone booth runs, and I like Tony in a phone booth. He’s a crease runner… Tony has that run instinct. I think Malik and Rico do, too.” (Gehlken) Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin‘s improvement has turned some heads, including McCarthy’s. He said Turpin has stood out, “as a receiver who rotates in there, not someone that we just have to put in there for certain things. That’s a credit to what he’s done and what [WR coach] Robert Prince has done with him.” (Gehlken)

Eagles

Eagles QB Marcus Mariota explained why he was content to sign in Philadelphia in a clear backup role behind Hurts: “As I get older in my career, I just want to be part of teams that want to win. To see this atmosphere, to come out and practice every day with these types of guys that are very focused and determined to win is really, really cool for me.” (Josh Tolentino)

Seahawks

Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt says the team is focused on stopping the run which should open up more opportunities for the team to collect sacks. Run defense was a major weakness for Seattle in 2022.

“Imagine if you get more opportunities to rush by defending the run game better,” Hurtt said via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “That’s the part nobody ever talks about. They act like we finished with three sacks in the season, but we finished tied for seventh. But, it’s always that nobody thinks Seattle can play.”

Hurtt added OLB Darrell Taylor is focused on improving his abilities in the run game and believes he’ll take another step forward next year.

“He has been committed to doing that, trying to work to get better in that facet,” Hurtt said. “He can do that, there’s no reason why he can’t be a double-digit sack guy.”

Hurtt also envisions big jumps from OLB Boye Mafe and second-round OLB Derick Hall, who will help add depth to the team’s pass rush off of the edge.

“Derick Hall has been really physical, violent on the edge,” Hurtt said. “Great motor. The outside linebacker room is a deep and talented room.”