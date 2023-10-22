NFC Rumors: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Some reports have mentioned the 49ers as potential buyers ahead of the trade deadline, and the Athletic’s Matt Barrows looks at some potential options. He’s doubtful San Francisco goes big-game hunting, like for Panthers OLB Brian Burns , but someone like Panthers CB Donte Jackson could be more likely.

, but someone like Panthers CB could be more likely. Barrows notes San Francisco and Carolina have made multiple trades recently and 49ers DC Steve Wilks has coached Jackson in the past.

has coached Jackson in the past. Other options include Bears OL Cody Whitehair , Cardinals TE Zach Ertz or Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne , per Barrows.

, Cardinals TE or Patriots WR , per Barrows. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is on track to play Monday against the Vikings. He had a limited practice Saturday and said he felt great after. McCaffrey hurt his oblique in Week 6.

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs said it’s great to have QB Kyler Murray, but his presence doesn’t change his approach as preparing to be the starter.

“It was great having ‘K1′ out there and seeing him running around and everything, slinging it, but it doesn’t change my approach at all,” Dobbs said, via PFT. “We’re still preparing for Seattle. I have my same approach each and every week. I’ve seen it. As we know and have talked about, I’ve seen every side of this quarterback thing. My approach never changes no matter what. I come in, work hard, prepare, get ready — well, I’m starting of course, but prepare as that I am the starter and then if I’m not the starter preparing as if I’m going to start. My approach doesn’t change, man. It was great to have him back out there and again, we’re excited to prepare for our next opportunity.”

Dobbs isn’t concerned about losing reps to Murray in practice either.

“When my reps are there, I go out and take full advantage of them,” Dobbs said. “Then when he’s getting his reps, I’m still back there getting my mental reps. It’s not like you’re checked out if you’re not in, so no there’s no concern at all. They’ll have a plan and that’s their job to figure out their plan. My job is when they tell [No.] 9 to go in and execute and play at a high level, I go in and do that.”

Rams

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says Rams QB Matthew Stafford is dealing with a hip injury that’s not viewed as serious but does require work from the training staff for pain management.

is dealing with a hip injury that’s not viewed as serious but does require work from the training staff for pain management. Rams LB Ernest Jones was fined $7,251 for unnecessary roughness.

was fined $7,251 for unnecessary roughness. Rams DB Derion Kendrick was fined $5,017 for unnecessary roughness.