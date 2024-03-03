NFC Rumors: Baker Mayfield, Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz met with Buccaneers WR Mike Evans‘ agent Deryk Gilmore at the Combine ahead of Evans’ free agency.

“Mike wants to play with an elite quarterback in an offense that will showcase him — and be paid like a top wide receiver. He doesn’t want to play with a rookie QB. Winning a Super Bowl is a key priority,” Gilmore said.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is drawing interest from outside of Tampa Bay, though the two sides continue to discuss a long-term deal.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentions Evans is expected to test his free agent market.

Fowler notes the Buccaneers are still working on signing S Antoine Winfield Jr. to an extension but he’s a strong candidate for the tag if they can’t reach a deal. He says Winfield is expected to reset the safety market whenever he signs his new deal, whether it’s with the Buccaneers or another team.

formally met with the Buccaneers at the Combine. According to Matt Lombardo, sources around the league believe the Buccaneers will use the franchise tag on Winfield: “If I had to guess, the Buccaneers will use the tag on Antoine Winfield Jr. He’s the most important of the bunch.”

Falcons

ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes he heard from multiple sources at the Combine that the Falcons’ top target at quarterback this offseason is Vikings QB Kirk Cousins .

. Fowler also mentions the Falcons as one of the teams that could get involved in a trade for Bears QB Justin Fields if they miss out on Cousins. One league source noted they’ve done enough work on Cousins, Fields and Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield to feel confident they’d land one of those three.

According to Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda, the Bears are reportedly close to a deal that would send Fields to the Falcons. Pauline notes if the Falcons can’t finalize the deal for Fields, they will shift their focus to Mayfield.

Pauline also mentioned the interest Atlanta has in Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed . Kansas City reportedly is using the franchise tag on Sneed, and Pauline said Atlanta would still pursue him in a tag-and-trade.

Panthers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Panthers as a team that’s expected to be active in free agency to sign help at guard, potentially for big money. Top players at the position could include Dolphins G Robert Hunt , Patriots OL Michael Onwenu , Lions G Jonah Jackson and Rams G Kevin Dotson .

Joe Person of The Athletic mentions the Panthers are on the lookout for guard help this offseason to bolster their interior offensive line and in turn, help keep the pocket clean for Bryce Young .

has ties to new HC while Onwenu and Hunt could fit what Carolina is looking for. The Panthers are reportedly hoping a run-focused offensive attack will help Ikem Ekwonu after a disappointing 2023 season.

Saints

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says several teams believe Saints CB Marshon Lattimore could be available in a trade this offseason.