NFC Rumors: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

When asked about building chemistry with Bears’ rookie QB Justin Fields, WR Allen Robinson points out that they are still building together after limited practice together during training camp.

“That’s something that we’re continuing to build on, again, continuing to get reps in practice,” Robinson said, via ProFootballTalk. “There weren’t many snaps that we took in training camp. A lot of these things, we’re just trying to build on.”

The Athletic’s Adam Jahns thinks the Bears would consider trading Robinson for a second-round pick if offered because they have to think long-term at this point. Robinson isn’t producing like a No. 1 receiver and seems destined to leave in free agency after this season.

Regarding Bears DE Khalil Mack , HC Matt Nagy said he’s still working his way back from a foot injury, and “no decisions” have been made regarding his return from injured reserve: “We’re working through everything with Khalil. As everyone knows, he’s been battling through his foot injury. … There’s been absolutely no decisions made and we’ll just see where that ends up.” (Kevin Fishbain)

Lions

The Athletic’s Chris Burke thinks the Lions might be able to trade DT Nick Williams if they wanted to, as while he’s been starting for them, it could clear the way for younger players to get more reps and develop.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) is progressively improving on the injured reserve: “He’s getting better and better and he’s running every day. It’s just going to be a matter of where he is on game day.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Regarding Packers DC Joe Barry being on the COVID-19 list, LaFleur said that passing game coordinator Jerry Gray will call plays in place of Barry on Thursday night. (Tom Silverstein)

LaFleur doesn't believe any other members of the coaching staff will be impacted by COVID-19 protocols. (Rob Demovsky)

As for Packers CB Jaire Alexander‘s (shoulder) return from the injured reserve, LaFleur said they are optimistic that he’ll return at some point this season but is unsure of an exact timeline of recovery. (Matt Schneidman)